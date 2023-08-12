Morgan McCarver and Samuel and Ashly Burr Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through August 20

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Be sure to stop by Edgewood Cottage to enjoy the works of Morgan McCarver, ceramics/porcelain artist, and our first husband and wife artist team this summer, Samuel and Ashly Burr, collaborative acrylics, oil and watercolor.

Bold color and thoughtful emotion are common threads in Samuel and Ashly’s collaborative paintings. Using colors and themes of the four distinct seasons, they hope to impart a sense of safety and solace with works inspired by old world simplicity. Having lived and traveled in Africa, Asia and Europe, their ideas of artistic accomplishment and how to get there were redefined. Come meet this husband and wife artist team as they create each painting together. www.theburrnest.com

Morgan McCarver works with porcelain and her work is inspired by Victorian American women. Because women have historically been compared to delicate flowers, Morgan reinterprets that symbolism by allowing porcelain wildflower imagery to represent a woman’s inner strength. She applies her drawings as transfers, similar to a seamstress overlaying patterns and designs on a dress form. In 2020, Morgan was named the youngest artist to reach finalist status in the 701 Center for Contemporary Art prize. Her singular art can be found in various galleries in North and South Carolina. www.morganmccarver.com

We are happy to welcome Morgan back to the High Country and welcome you as well to enjoy Morgan and the Burr’s work at Edgewood Cottage from August 14 through August 20.

For a full schedule of artists at Edgewood, please see artistsatedgewood.org.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

