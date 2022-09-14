Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jim Lauderdale Coming to Boone; Popular Artists Complete App Theatre’s Schedule of Fall Concerts

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has announced the final two artists who will appear during their Fall 2022 concert series of live appearances scheduled at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC.

Bluegrass virtuosos Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will make their long-awaited App Theatre debut on Sunday, November 13 with country and Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale appearing in concert on Friday, November 18, 2022.

They join previously announced concerts by New Orleans jazz artist Tuba Skinny on September 15, bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull on September 29, guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel on October 7, and “Folk Music’s Rustic Renaissance Man” John McCutcheon on October 21.

All six live, in-person events begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Both of the newly-announced concerts are part of the Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre. This series is an ongoing, year-round program of artists and events celebrating the genre unique to our country.

“This is exactly the type of programming we envisioned with the creation of the Americana Music Series,” said Mast Store President Lisa Cooper. “We look forward to celebrating their artistry and enjoying their music with High Country residents in November, along with the many visitors to our region who have come to expect this caliber of entertainment at the Appalachian Theatre.”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and her brand-new band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means, are touring the United States in 2022 in support of Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut.

Tuttle, a native Californian and award-winning guitarist and songwriter, continues to push her songwriting in new directions and transcend musical boundaries. Since moving to Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many of her peers and heroes in the Americana, folk, and bluegrass communities, and won Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.

Her 2019 debut album, “When You’re Ready,” received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal lauding Tuttle’s “genre-boundary-crossing comfort and emotional preparedness,” calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention

grabbing first album.”

Tuttle’s accolades also include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name,” from her 2017 Rise EP, and consecutive trophies for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year. She was the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that honor.

Jim Lauderdale

At any given time, you’re likely to find Jim Lauderdale making music, whether he’s laying down a new track in the studio or working through a spontaneous melody at his home in Nashville. And if he’s not actively crafting new music, he’s certainly thinking about it.

“It’s a constant challenge to try to keep making better and better records, write better and better songs. I still always feel like I’m a developing artist,” Lauderdale says. This may be a surprising sentiment from a man who’s won two Grammys, released 34 full length albums, and taken home the Americana Music Association’s coveted Wagonmaster Award. But his forthcoming album “Game Changer” is convincing evidence that the North Carolina native is only continuing to hone his craft.

Operating under his own label, Sky Crunch Records, for the first time since 2016, Lauderdale recorded “Game Changer” at the renowned Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co producing the release with Jay Weaver and pulling from songs he’d written over the last several years. “There’s a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time, songs of heartbreak and despair—because that’s part of life as well,” he says. “In the country song world especially, that’s always been part of it. That’s real life.”

All seats for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are $30. Ticket prices for Jim Lauderdale are $20 for advance pre-sale purchase and $25 on the day of the show. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

Courtesy of The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

