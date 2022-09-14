1000 x 90

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jim Lauderdale Coming to Boone; Popular Artists Complete App Theatre’s Schedule of Fall Concerts

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has announced the final two  artists who will appear during their Fall 2022 concert series of live appearances scheduled at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC. 

Bluegrass virtuosos Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will make their long-awaited App Theatre debut on Sunday, November 13 with country and Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale appearing in concert on Friday, November 18, 2022.  

They join previously announced concerts by New Orleans jazz artist Tuba Skinny on  September 15, bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull on September 29, guitar legend  Tommy Emmanuel on October 7, and “Folk Music’s Rustic Renaissance Man” John  McCutcheon on October 21.  

All six live, in-person events begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.  

Both of the newly-announced concerts are part of the Mast Store Americana Music  Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre. This series is an ongoing,  year-round program of artists and events celebrating the genre unique to our country.  

“This is exactly the type of programming we envisioned with the creation of the  Americana Music Series,” said Mast Store President Lisa Cooper. “We look forward to  celebrating their artistry and enjoying their music with High Country residents in  November, along with the many visitors to our region who have come to expect this  caliber of entertainment at the Appalachian Theatre.”  

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and her brand-new band of bluegrass virtuosos  featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means, are touring the United States in 2022 in support of  Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut. 

Tuttle, a native Californian and award-winning guitarist and songwriter, continues to push  her songwriting in new directions and transcend musical boundaries. Since moving to  Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many of her peers and heroes in the Americana,  folk, and bluegrass communities, and won Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018  Americana Music Awards.  

Her 2019 debut album, “When You’re Ready,” received critical acclaim, with NPR Music  praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the  memory,” and the Wall Street Journal lauding Tuttle’s “genre-boundary-crossing comfort  and emotional preparedness,” calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention 

grabbing first album.”  

Tuttle’s accolades also include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for  “You Didn’t Call My Name,” from her 2017 Rise EP, and consecutive trophies for the  International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year. She was the first  woman in the history of the IBMA to win that honor.  

Jim Lauderdale

At any given time, you’re likely to find Jim Lauderdale making music, whether he’s  laying down a new track in the studio or working through a spontaneous melody at his  home in Nashville. And if he’s not actively crafting new music, he’s certainly thinking  about it.  

“It’s a constant challenge to try to keep making better and better records, write better  and better songs. I still always feel like I’m a developing artist,” Lauderdale says. This  may be a surprising sentiment from a man who’s won two Grammys, released 34 full length albums, and taken home the Americana Music Association’s coveted Wagonmaster  Award. But his forthcoming album “Game Changer” is convincing evidence that the North  Carolina native is only continuing to hone his craft.  

Operating under his own label, Sky Crunch Records, for the first time since 2016,  Lauderdale recorded “Game Changer” at the renowned Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co producing the release with Jay Weaver and pulling from songs he’d written over the last  several years. “There’s a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time,  songs of heartbreak and despair—because that’s part of life as well,” he says. “In the  country song world especially, that’s always been part of it. That’s real life.”  

All seats for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are $30. Ticket prices for Jim  Lauderdale are $20 for advance pre-sale purchase and $25 on the day of the show. For  tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase  memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org. 

Courtesy of The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country