MMA CHECK UFC 252 LIVE STREAM REDDIT FOR MIOCIC VS CORMIER FIGHT FREE ONLINE

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:39 pm

Rivalries in sporting worlds are absolutely incredible phenomena that push the envelope for the sports themselves and create legends in the process. The UFC 252 is set to bring one such legendary rivalry to its conclusion. All eyes will be focussing on the bout that is going to be one of the greatest matches the world has ever seen.

Channels which will be broadcasting the UFC 252 Live Streaming Reddit

Reddit is one way to get free links to watch UFC 252 online Officially in different countries:

Fox Sports (United States)

BT Sport (United Kingdom)

OSN (Middle East)

Fight Network (Canada)

ViaPlay for Denmark

WOWOW for Japan

MatchTV for Russia

Globo for Brazil

UFC 252 Live Stream Reddit Miocic vs Cormier Fight

There are many fans around the world who are really enthusiastic about combat sports and love UFC fights. Unfortunately, not all of them have the financial means to pay for an expensive pay-per-view package.

Reddit is a social media platform where many users unanimously upload the streaming links to such events from their respective accounts but be careful because some of these are pirated streams and may not be legitimate. These streams are absolutely free of cost. To access such links, all you need to do is log in from your Reddit account. If you don’t have one, it is easy to visit the website and sign up for a free account but make sure you check the reviews of the site so you don’t fall victim to scams. Once you are done accessing your account, you only need to search for subreddits that are related to Miocic vs Cormier or UFC.

You will find many links uploaded by people from the venue or by someone who has found a way to duplicate the PPV channel. The only downside is, these links are flagged and taken down in real-time by the official channels. So you might need to look elsewhere.

How to watch UFC 252 in the USA?

The official broadcaster of all the preliminary fights in the USA will be the channels such as Fox Sports and ESPN. However, a PPV subscription is required for these respective channels in order to watch the main fight. To watch replays of all the fights after a month you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass subscription.

How to watch UFC 252 in the UK?

With BT Sports has reportedly ended their relationship with the UFC on 3rd December 2019, Eleven Sport is now the official broadcaster of the UFC in the UK. You can watch all the preliminary events broadcasted on this channel. All information about TV and digital services they provide are available on their official website. To watch the main event, however, purchasing the PPV package is still compulsory. BT Sports Box Office and Sky SportsBox The office will provide these PPV packages for the main event too.

How to watch the UFC 252 broadcasting in Ireland?

Eleven Sports channel will also be providing the UFC 252 preliminary bouts for Irish fans. The preliminaries can be live-streamed for free by owners of the UFC Fight Pass. You can purchase the PPV package easily too if you own this pass.

How to watch the UFC 252 live from Russia?

In Russia, MatchTV will be officially broadcasting all the preliminary UFC 252 bouts. Fox Sports and ESPN will also be airing the preliminary fights for free. The UFC Fight Pass can be used by any owner to stream the preliminaries free of cost as well. Here also, the main match will be available only for those who purchase a PPV package.

How to watch the UFC 252 bouts in Canada?

TSN has the deal for broadcasting the UFC fights officially in Canada. Canadian fans can watch the preliminary bouts broadcasted live on TSN TV for free. The main event, though, will only be available for those with a subscription to the PPV package.

UFC 252 pay-per-view subscription: How to get it?

The main event of UFC 252, which will be the high voltage showdown between Miocic and Cormier, will only be officially broadcasted live through a pay-per-view package access. All the channels and media streaming services mentioned above will be providing their respective PPV packages. Some countries might charge more for this PPV package.

The venue of the match:

This battle is scheduled to take place at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Date of the match:

The match has been announced to take place on the 15th of August, 2020.

The Fighters:

Stipe Miocic

In one corner we have the two times and current heavyweight UFC titleholder, Stipe Miocic. He defended his title three times during his first title reign. Thus he earned the record of most consecutive successful title defenses in the history of the heavyweight division of UFC.

Touted by some as the greatest fighter of all time in his division, this Croatian also has the most fight-night bonus awards in UFC history.

In his 22 MMA matches, he has emerged victorious 19 times. 15 of these victories were achieved through knockouts.

Daniel Cormier

On the other side of the ring is Daniel Cormier. This American mixed martial artist is also a former champion in the UFC heavyweight division. He also holds a title in the light-heavyweight division. Having once held these two titles simultaneously, he is only the second fighter in UFC history to do so. He is also the only fighter in the history of the sport to have defended titles in two divisions.

Cormier boasts an enviable record of having won 22 bouts out of the 26 professional matches he has entered. 10 of these victories were through knockouts.

The Fight:

This iconic trilogy began in the month of July 2018 at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Daniel Cormier (22-2) emerged the victor in their first meeting as he defeated Miocic (19-3) with a devastating knockout in the first round, setting their score at 1-0. With this win, he also dethroned the then heavyweight champion Miocic to claim the title.

It was not until August of 2019 that Miocic was able to exact his revenge. At the UFC 241 held in California, the Croatian legend pummeled Cormier in the fourth round to achieve a knockout and victory. With this win, he reset the score at 1-1 and also won back his heavyweight title.

The UFC 252, to be held on 15th August, this year, will be the third and final time that these two juggernauts lock horns.

This fight will witness the long-awaited conclusion to this legendary rivalry. The winner of this bout will not only emerge as the clear victor in this trilogy but also cement his place in history as the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC to have ever lived.

As temperatures reach the fever pitch all around the world, we are here to tell you how you can watch this legendary battle live from the safety of your homes.

Disclaimer:

