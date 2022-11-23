Missing Avery County Man Found Deceased in South Carolina

By Tim Gardner

Avery County man Braedan Christopher Rose, who has been missing for more than a month was found deceased near Ruffin, South Carolina, according to a press release from the Colleton County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Department. Ruffin is an unincorporated community located on the Southwestern part of the state.

Braedan Christopher Rose. Courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Department.

Rose, age 26, who had an Elk Park address and had lived in Avery County much of his life, was reported missing on October 14. His family members had not heard from him since October 6, according to missing person flyers.

Avery County Sheriff’s Department officials issued a missing person report bulletin about Rose.

Other law enforcement personnel in North Carolina as well as those in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina were informed that Rose was missing and were on the lookout for him.

Many flyers made by Rose’s family and friends indicated that he also may have been in Tennessee.

According to the disappearedblog.com web site, Rose was last seen in Jacksonville, Florida on October 6 and that he disappeared while on his way to Tennessee to see his daughter.

The web site also published that in October, 2022, Rose began working as a maintenance cleaner at Clean Star International, a cleaning services company in Jacksonville. It also indicated that at the time of his disappearance, Rose was frequently traveling for work and was renting a house from a family member of his ex-girlfriend in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Rose’s white 2009 Chevy Impala was found abandoned on US Route 21 and was towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on October 6, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department press release.

North Carolina authorities reportedly did not know that the vehicle was towed until November 16. Rose’s body was then discovered near where his car was found on November 17. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division requested that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department conduct a search warrant on the car. Law enforcement officers found no evidence of foul play, also according to the press release.

Autopsy results to determine the cause of death and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about it should contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Dept by phone at (843) 549-2211.

Missing Person Report Bulletin courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Department.

