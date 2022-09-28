MerleFest, Presented by Window World, Opens Volunteer Applications on October 1 and Vendor Applications on November 1

Celebrating 35 years and Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday!

WILKESBORO, N.C. – MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting online applications for its popular volunteer program on October 1. MerleFest, an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans, occurs on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. The 2023 festival will be held on April 27-30, 2023. Volunteers may choose to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a four-hour shift, volunteers will receive free entry into the festival for that day, free volunteer parking and shuttle, and a 10% discount on camping at the River’s Edge Campground. Those who are interested in volunteering can apply online at www.merlefest.org/volunteer.

Volunteers are vital to the festival and often travel from around the world, making their work at MerleFest an annual event. However, positions are limited and do fill early, so those interested are encouraged to apply quickly. In addition to being an exciting opportunity to experience a world-renowned festival of music, moments, and memories, the vast network of volunteers who support MerleFest also helps make the festival a highly successful fundraiser for Wilkes Community College.

Denna Foster Parsons, MerleFest’s volunteer coordinator, would like to invite music fans to consider being a part of our MerleFest volunteer program. “Volunteering is a great way to give back. Your support is a vital part of what makes MerleFest a huge success. Walking on campus, we hope you feel the excitement in the air and know that you are becoming a part of a great cause and an exciting weekend. Making new friends, seeing old friends, and having a memorable experience is what volunteering is all about. At the end of the day, you feel like you have made a difference while being a part of something real special!”

Vendor Applications: MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting applications from vendors for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent on November 1, 2022. Those interested in participating in The Shoppes at MerleFest or the Heritage Crafts area may download an application and review the rules and guidelines at www.merlefest.org/vendors/.

The initial 2023 artist lineup announcement will be made, and tickets will go on sale on November 15, 2022. Additional information about MerleFest 2023 can be found at www.merlefest.org.

About MerleFest: MerleFest, presented by Window World, celebrates its 35th celebration on April 27-30, 2023. MerleFest started in 1988 as a fundraiser for the Garden of the Senses on Wilkes Community College to memorialize world-renowned flat picker Doc Watson’s late son, Eddy Merle Watson. In keeping with the MerleFest traditions, 2023 will offer jams honoring MerleFest’s past, present, and future. (I didn’t know what we should say will be different/special about this year’s stuff- get with Lindsay?) The celebration also aligns with the late Doc Watson’s 100th (heavenly?) birthday. The festival plans to celebrate the life of Doc Watson and the history of MerleFest both visually and musically through vintage videos and artist collaborations.

About Window World®: Window World®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with over 20 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares®, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $12 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans and the military through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World’s commitment to honor and serve America’s veterans, active military and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations to the organization. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.

Courtesy of Wilkes Community College.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

