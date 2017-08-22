Medley Takes Demo Derby To Conclude, Win Fair Week at Mountain View Speedway

Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 4:27 pm

Eric Medley took home the $1000 winner’s share on Saturday evening at Mountain View Speedway in the Demolition Derby. A huge crowd was on hand the final night of the Watauga County Fair to witness Medley outlast 8 other competitors in the derby and was the last car still running in the end.

In other action during Fair week, Jon Cook of Tennessee won the Renegade race and took home $500 for his efforts.ATV Barrel racing was also on the bill for Wednesday night and Shawn Adams won the 2 wheel drive class.In the 4 wheel drive class, Derreck Gold was the victor.

In a Grudge race where all the riders entered raced partly around the ¼ oval and also through a course set up on the infield,Shawn Adams was also the victor in it as well.Thursday evening action saw 10 Semi Mod 4 cars take the green in the Feature. 4 cars were involved in a wreck on the first lap of the race.

All cars but one were able to continue. When it was all over, Jeff Turnmire was the victor in the 20 lap event. Tony Miller was the Sport Compact winner and Kevin Roberts was the Extreme Sport Compact winner.

All three drivers Thursday night went home with $500 in their pockets.Friday night racing action saw Shawn Robinson beat out Jeff Parsons for the 602 Modified win.Danny Lewis, Jr. Won the Outlaw 4 portion of the event.Randy Ring beat out “Flamin” Raymond Pennington for the Late Model Sportsman makeup Feature from 8/12.

James Clark outlasted all other competitors in the 100 lap Enduro race and walked away with the $1000 payday.Saturday’s action started on the dirt track with the Carolina Garden Tractor Pullers with close to 30 classes in action.

The Stock Cars started their event later in the day and in Stock 8 action,Greg Brown was the winner.Stock 4 racing action saw Jimmy Price pull off the win. The Ladies Powder Puff race saw Alisha Roberts and Cyndi Hunt race side by side for several laps. When it was over it was Roberts at the line for the win. Mountain View Speedway will be off this coming weekend for a scheduled event at the Fairground.

Labor Day weekend the track will be back in action with the Carolina ATV Flat track riders series doing battle on Saturday, Sept. 2. Then the Stock Cars will be back at it on Labor Day Monday with a 4 p.m. start time.All regular classes will be in action PLUS the Late Model Sportsman and the 602 Modifieds also on the schedule.General admission is $12..

