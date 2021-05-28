May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lees-McRae College to Host Wildlife Presentations in Banner Elk

After a year-long hiatus, the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will again be offering wildlife presentations to the public.

Starting June 4, representatives from the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will be holding educational presentations at the Tate-Evans Park amphitheater in Banner Elk. Presentations will take place every Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m. throughout the summer and will end August 13. The talks are free to attend and feature a number of animals native to North Carolina.

The May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is situated adjacent to the Elk River on the campus of Lees-McRae. The center annually admits more than 1,500 injured and orphaned wildlife patients from the western part of North Carolina. The patients are individually evaluated and treated based on their medical needs, with the goal to release as many animals back to the wild as possible.

The wildlife presentations feature the center’s animal ambassadors, who for different reasons would not thrive in the wild. The animal ambassadors provide teaching opportunities to educate the public on the needs and behaviors of local wild animals and the importance of conservation.

The center also functions as an experiential learning environment for Lees-McRae students interested in a career in wildlife rehabilitation or veterinary medicine. Under the guidance of seasoned rehabilitators and veterinarians, students gain hands-on experience caring for injured and orphaned animals. Through wildlife presentations, students also take on an educator role, which careers in wildlife rehabilitation and management require.

For more information about the mission of the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, visit the Lees-McRae Website.

