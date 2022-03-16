Mark Freed Announced as Interim Downtown Development Director For Boone

The Town of Boone has named Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources, as the interim Downtown Development Coordinator for the Downtown Boone Development Association (D.B.D.A.). Prior coordinator, Lane Moody, recently left the post to join the staff at Appalachian State University, Freed started this week and will serve until the position can be filled. “We are incredibly grateful for Lane Moody and all of the hard work she put in over the years as Boone’s Downtown Coordinator,” says D.B.D.A. President, Megan Mason.

When asked what the role of Downtown Development Coordinator does, Mark Freed said, “The Downtown Development Coordinator is a liaison position with the downtown businesses in the municipal service district (MSD) and the Town of Boone. The coordinator helps lead the non-profit organization, which advises how the tax dollars should be spent to enrich the downtown business district. Some of the organization’s big projects in recent years have included upgrading sidewalks and lighting, providing facade improvement incentive grants, promoting downtown Boone with ad campaigns and programming that brings people to downtown Boone. The coordinator helps Boone maintain our NC Main Street status (a program of the NC Department of Commerce).”

Mark Freed

When asked how the new role might mesh with his current role, Freed stated, “Because the Cultural Resources Department works closely with the Downtown Boone Development Association on a number of projects and programs, there is some overlap. Most importantly, I have a good grasp on how to help transition the DBDA to a new director and keep the positive momentum the organization carries into 2022.”

“The Cultural Resources team has worked closely with the D.B.D.A. over the past several years, and this will help make a smooth transition, while we complete the search and hiring process for a new coordinator,” says Dale Presnell, Director of Human Resources. The Town of Boone expects to post the Downtown Development Coordinator soon and encourages applicants to check the Town’s website at www.townofboone.net/humanresources for more information.

The D.B.D.A. operations will continue, with the next regular meeting scheduled for March 29, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone at 604 W. King Street. Activities will also continue, including Earth First Friday, starting at 5:00 p.m. on April 1, featuring a number of activities and participants. The Town of Boone’s Sustainability and Special Projects Manager, George Santucci, will be giving away 150 trees, in honor of the Boone 150 celebration. There will also be a special presentation recognizing Boone as a certified Tree City USA member, starting at 6 p.m. at the Jones House. Other activities coming this spring include the annual EGGSTRAVAGANZA in April, historic downtown walking tours in May, and multiple music festivals in June, including the High Country Jazzfest and Boonerang Music & Arts Festival. “We have a lot of exciting momentum, and we look forward to seeing the community downtown this spring,” says Mason.

Courtesy of the Town of Boone

