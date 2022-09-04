MANNA FoodBank Community Market to be held at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland on Wednesday, September 8th

By Tim Gardner

The MANNA FoodBank will host a Community Market on Thursday, September 8th at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland. It is located at 185 Shady Street and is adjacent to Newland Elementary School.

Anyone or any family in need is welcome to come by then for free grocery staples, fresh produce and perishable items from the MANNA FoodBank. The Community Market will open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain so until food items run out.

The Community Market will offer touch free, drive through pick up.

For further details, contact Tammy Woodie by phone at (828) 733-6006 or by email at: [email protected] More information about the Community Market can also be obtained by calling Avery County Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis (828) 733-8266, whose office is housed in the Old Rock School Gymnasium, or Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families (828) 260-5389.

The Community Market is in need of volunteers who will help with the packaging of food items and their distribution to recipients. Those interested in volunteering for this most needy cause should contact Tammy Woodie for further information.

MANNA FoodBank, is headquartered in Asheville, NC, and is a private, not-for-profit service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. MANNA links the food industry to over 200 partner pantries and other human service organizations to get food to thousands of families’ tables. MANNA is an acronym, and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance. It is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

To learn more about MANNA FoodBank, log online to its web site: MANNAFoodBank.org or phone MANNA’S Food Help Line at 1-800-820-1109.

