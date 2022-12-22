“Making a Difference” – 2022 Holiday Honor Card Now Available

The Honor Card’s 35th year will be the last for artist William Mangum

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, the nonprofit housing agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, is once again offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season.

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House.

Through a chance meeting in 1987 with Mike Saavedra, a homeless man sitting outside of a Hardee’s, North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum’s perspective on life was forever changed. That good Samaritan outreach gave Bill a new perspective on how he could use his artistic talent to help those less fortunate. Since that time Bill has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country.

Through Mangum’s passionate endeavors and additional financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation and an anonymous donor, every penny raised goes directly to support homeless agencies in thirteen communities across North Carolina. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card program has raised close to ten million dollars to assist the homeless citizens of North Carolina.

However, this year’s Honor Card will be the last for the artist.

“What began in 1988 with the first Honor Card “Not Forgotten” for Greensboro Urban Ministry has grown and exceeded my wildest expectations,” says Mangum. “Thirty-five years later I’m proud to say that the Honor Card program helped to provide a voice and authentic story annually about the great resources that Hospitality House provides for homeless individuals and families. It has always been my intent that the Honor Card would stir the hearts and emotions of your community to come alongside supporting your goals and mission for the less fortunate.”

Mangum’s inspiration this year “Making a Difference” is a poignant reminder that all of us can contribute to support those in need. Even something as simple as a $5 Honor Card shared with others provides hope and encouragement when times are challenging.

“We have been privileged to take part in such an impactful statewide initiative that positively impacts North Carolina’s homeless citizens,” says Hospitality House chief development director Todd Carter. “I salute Bill for donating his immense talent for almost four decades. We look forward to continuing the Honor Card tradition in some iteration next year and beyond.”

The 2022 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, for a minimum donation of $5 per card, and can be purchased at Mast General Store in downtown Boone; the Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex and Rivercross Made in the USA in Valle Crucis; Boone Drug locations at Deerfield, King Street, New Market and Blowing Rock; South’s Specialty Clothiers in the Boone Mall; 828 Real Estate on King Street, Chetola Resort Gift Shop in Blowing Rock, Bridgeman Dental, Modern Toyota of Boone, Blackburn, Childers, & Steagall, PLC; DeWoolfson Down Linens, Crossnore First Baptist Church, and HQ Salon in Jefferson.

The Honor Card may also be purchased online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. Your cards will be shipped free of charge. Additionally, a limited number of Mangum’s previous Honor Cards are available for purchase.

For questions or further information please email Carter at [email protected]. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat or Venmo at @HospHouse; or on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.

To learn more about artist William Mangum visit http://williammangum.com/ and for an in-depth history of The Honor Card go to http://thehonorcard.com

Courtesy of Hospitality House.

