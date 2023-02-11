Make Plans for Valentine’s Day in the High Country with a Variety of Opportunities

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

By Sebastian Dionicio

Are you and your sweetheart looking for something romantic and exciting to do this Valentine’s Day? Look no further. The High Country has got you covered. From an intimate candle-lit dining experience and screenings of classic romantic films to a relaxing spa day, the High Country has plenty of late-night and daytime options to make for a romantic and memorable Valentine’s Day. Check out what’s happening in the High Country in the list below.

Banner Elk Winery & Villa Valentine’s Day Special

Banner Elk Winery & Villa has partnered with Boone Chocolat to offer you a romantic Valentine’s Day special. Enjoy four unique chocolates paired with four pre-selected wines with that special someone. Each flight costs $25. This offer will be available from February 11th through February 19th or while supplies last. Reservations are not required. Banner Elk Winery & Villa is located at 60 Deer Run in Banner Elk and is open from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Hearts on the Hill at Mystery Hill

Are you looking for a one-of-a-kind and romantic experience this Valentine’s season? Bring your loved one to Mystery Hill and enjoy the Hearts on the Hill Package. Tickets cost $75 per couple and are available from February 10th to February 19th. The Hearts on the Hill package include various activities, such as axe or knife throwing at Tomahawk Hill and Gem Mining, that are perfect for couples. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://mysteryhill.com/event/hearts-on-the-hill/. Mystery Hill is located at 129 Mystery Hill Ln in Blowing Rock and is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Sunday.

The Spa at Chetola Resort Valentine’s Day Special

This Valentine’s Day, treat your forever sweetheart, or yourself, to a relaxing spa day at Chetola Resort. Special add-ons, such as chocolate-covered strawberries and charcuterie boards, are available for purchase to make for a tranquil and romantic spa day. To see the complete list of special add-ons or to make a reservation, contact the Spa at Chetola Resort at (828) 295-5531 or visit their Instagram page @chetolaresort. Reservations are required. This offer is available from February 9th through February 18th or while supplies last. The Spa at Chetola Resort is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and is located at 185 Chetola Lake Dr in Blowing Rock.

Howard Station Candle Lit Dinner

Located at 268 Howard Street, Howard Station is taking reservations for an intimate dining experience from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Treat your special someone to a candle-lit dinner and enjoy heart-shaped BBQ sliders paired with half-priced wine while supply lasts. To book your table, contact Howard Station at (828) 865-1122.

Appalachian Theatre: The Notebook

Located on West King Street, the historical Appalachian Theatre will be screening The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, at 7:00 pm this Valentine’s Day. The Notebook is one of the most beloved romantic movies of all time. The film follows the love story between Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) as they tackle family disapproval and forbidden love. Tickets cost $6 per person. Doors open at 6:15 pm. You can purchase tickets at the box office or online at https://www.apptheatre.org/new-events/2023/thenotebook.

Boone Regal Cinema: Titanic

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Titanic, one of the greatest films of all time, is back in theatres just in time for Valentine’s Day. Boone Regal Cinema, located at 210 New Market Blvd in Boone, will be screening the classic romance film during two separate showtimes. Showtimes include one in the afternoon starting at 2:55 pm and one at 7:30 pm. For more information regarding ticket prices, please visit https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-boone-cinema.

