Major Off-Campus Student Housing Projects Open on Time as Fall Semester Begins at Appalachian State University

The Finmore

By Nathan Ham

Two of the largest and newest student housing complexes in Boone were filled with students eager to begin this school year at Appalachian State. The Finmore, located at 241 Shadowline Drive, and the Peak of Boone, located at 199 Highway 105 Extension, recently saw construction completed and students move in for the fall semester.

The Finmore is a 275,204 square feet complex that offers a variety of apartment layouts including one, two or four bedroom layouts, and the building contains 174 bedrooms within its five stories. Some of the amenities at The Finmore include an outside social area with fire pits, grilling stations, resort-style hot tubs, a sun deck and a fully-equipped fitness center.

Once inside, each apartment offers an Amazon Echo for voice-controlled apartment features like thermostat, lights and ceiling fans. Apartments have private bedrooms and bathrooms, full XL-size beds with built-in storage, large floor plans with ample closet space, fully equipped kitchens; 55” Smart HDTVs, keyed bedroom entry and full-size washer and dryer. Utilities such as electricity, water, cable and internet are included.

The Finmore project cost a total of $35.29 million, with the engineer being Kitchen and Associates, Inc. and the general contractor as Southern Building Group, Inc.

The Peak of Boone complex consists of two buildings. Building 100 is 72,232 square feet and has four stories. Building 200 is 21,102 square feet and has three stories. Between the two buildings, there are 186 bedrooms. The Peak of Boone offers studio and one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom apartments.

There are four different floor plans for the studio apartments — 356 square feet, 375 square feet, 407 square feet or 436 square feet. There is one floor plan for the one-bedroom apartments, which is 446 square feet. The two-bedroom plans have four various options, including 776 square feet, 800 square feet, 842 square feet and 850 square feet. The three-bedroom apartments have three different floor plans — 1,029 square feet, 1,104 square feet and 1,224 square feet.

The Peak of Boone project cost a total of $11 million, with the architect being Brent Davis Architecture and the general contractor as Presidia General Contracting, Inc.

Rent prices at The Peak of Boone range from $790 to $1100 per bedroom. Rent prices at The Finmore range from $779 per room in a four-bedroom apartment to $999 per bedroom in a two-bedroom apartment.

Both complexes offer commercial space or storage space to rent. Storage unit sizes at The Finmore vary in size and can accommodate up to 120 square feet of space. The Peak of Boone currently has two commercial suites listed for rent, a 2,293-square-foot space for $3,630 per month and a 2,429-square-foot space for $3,844 per month. The suites can be split in half for two separate clients.

Photos of The Finmore, located on Shadowline Drive

Photos of Peak of Boone, located on Highway 105 Extension

