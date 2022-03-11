Mabel School Beta Club Members Celebrate Participation in North Carolina Elementary and Junior Beta Hybrid State Convention

National Beta members from Mabel School are celebrating their recent participation in the North Carolina Elementary and Junior Beta Hybrid State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions: Jillian Barlow, Michelle Spaulding, and Allie Ellis placed 3rd in Elementary Robotics, Junior Beta Club Trading Pin designed by Calie Hicks placed 3rd, Dovie Lynch place 1st in 6th Grade Language Arts and 4th in Black and White Photography. Cameron Welch, Eva Hollars, and Emma Kidder competed in Apparel Design and Mason Brown, Allie Ellis, Cameron Welch, Aliana Knight, Lyla Maylum, and Marina Wilson all entered pieces into the visual arts categories.

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. This year, State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the Koury Center in Greensboro, NC depending on their level of comfort. These victories at the state level provides an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.

“Coming out of one of the toughest years in education it was a thrill that these students had the opportunity to compete and participate in activities that they love. We are so proud of these Mabel Mustangs!” said Mabel School Principal Elin Reuben

Mabel School Betas have consistently won awards at both the state and national level for the past 7 years. Mabel Beta also participates in many service projects including their signature service project, “Friendship Feeds”. Each year Mabel Betas collect food to provide a Thanksgiving meal, 2 week’s worth of food for Christmas break and 2 weeks’ worth of food for the start of summer for 15+ Mabel families. Most recently they used funds raised a year ago for veterans to provide a personalized mug or tumbler to every veteran that attended the Mabel School Drive Thru Veteran’s Day Celebration.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Courtesy of Watauga County Schools

