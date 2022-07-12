Lunchapalooza Happening at Hospitality House

Kid’s Summer Lunch Program Hosting Carnivale on July 14

Hospitality House Summer Interns Chad Kellum, Eva Davis, Lunchapalooza Site Supervisor Arianna Moore and intern Lexi White. Photo submitted.

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a free summer lunch program for children and families each weekday throughout the summer. Launched in mid-June, the program aims to fill in the gap for local families who could use some help feeding their children during the summer months.

The program is one-hundred percent free and has no eligibility or identification requirements. Families with children from ages one to eighteen can receive the pre-made lunches, which are provided to Hospitality House by Second Harvest Food Bank through a USDA program.

Additionally, beginning this week, Lunchapalooza will feature hand-scooped ice cream from Kilwin’s in Blowing Rock, garden activities, and multiple yard games and soccer contests for kids who come out to participate.

Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause expounds, “We are really excited about this new program that fills yet another gap in food access for local families. Our hope is that parents and guardians from all surrounding areas will bring their children for fun and fulfilling afternoons this summer.”

Adds Site Supervisor and AmeriCorps intern Arianna Moore, “This is only the second time an open, outdoor program like this has happened in the state. We are gearing up for a large turnout this Thursday July 14 as we throw a Lunchapalooza Carnivale.”

The Lunchapalooza program, located outside at 338 Brook Hollow Road in Boone, is available Monday through Friday between 12 noon and 1:30 pm and runs until August 19.

Anyone inquiring about the event or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Chief Development Director Todd Carter at [email protected] For the latest updates and to learn more visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.

Courtesy of Hospitality House.

