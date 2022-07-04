Hundreds of Happy Faces Enjoyed Boone’s 4th of July Parade Monday Morning Downtown

As cars filled the parking lots, and people packed the sidewalks in all of their patriotic attire, the Town of Boone’s annual Independence Day celebration continued with the 4th of July parade on Monday. Kick-off for the parade started at 11 a.m. while attendees found their favorite spots along King Street. Floats, marchers, and performers in lots of reds, whites, and blues entertained the crowds while passing out candy and other goodies. Smiles could be seen all around, and after the parade, many people gathered at the Jones House to enjoy some refreshing lemonade, watermelon, and cake.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

