Lonnie Webster Shares His Photos from Symphony by the Lake on Friday Night

Many people gathered in Blowing Rock on Friday to attend the highly-anticipated event of the summer, the 34th annual Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort.

The return of the beloved event after last year’s symphony was canceled brought forth lots of smiling faces to be seen as friends had the opportunity to reunite with each other.

This year’s theme was Music from around the World, and uplifting music filled the atmosphere. With beautiful weather as well, it was hard to ask for a better day for the musical symphony.

Longtime photographer Lonnie Webster captured some great photos of the event that he was willing to share with the High Country Press.



Photos by Lonnie Webster:

























































