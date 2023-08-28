Local Trail Featured This Week in PBS NC “Year of the Trail” Special “Ten to Try: Trails” 

This week, a new PBS NC TV special premiers featuring ten of the state’s best trails—and Grandfather Mountain State Park’s Daniel Boone Scout Trail is the star of the show.

Called “Ten to Try: Trails,” the 30-minute program celebrates North Carolina’s 2023 “Year of the Trail” with a spectacular segment on the historic Boone Trail that High Country hikers and residents will love.

Local author Randy Johnson, who started Grandfather’s trail program decades ago and wrote the book Grandfather Mountain: The History and Guide to an Appalachian Icon, was chosen as the on-camera “hiker host” to climb the mountain. The program also introduces people associated with nine other great trails around the state.

The North Carolina public television on-air premier of the show occurs Thursday night August 31st at 8:30 during a lineup that includes other popular programs like North Carolina Weekend with Deborah Holt Noelle.

If you can’t make that, PBS NC already has the Boone Trail hike video and a separate short video profile of Johnson available online to watch now or when you get a chance. There’s also a short promo video for the show available online.

