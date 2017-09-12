Local Sculptor Wins Design Contest for Watauga County Veterans Memorial in Downtown Boone

Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 3:57 pm

The Boone/Watauga County Veterans Memorial Executive Committee is excited to announce the winner of the memorial design competition. Banner Elk native Suzie Hallier’s proposal “Time and Honor” is a striking tribute to the veterans of recent and future wars.

Hallier is a Linville-based artist and daughter of late renowned sculptor Richard Hallier, who created in Boone for many years. Among many works spread across the world, Richard sculpted Yosef on the campus of App State. Prior to her father settling down as a sculptor, Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

The structure is in the shape of an ellipse and, according to Suzie Hallier, is “meant to draw the viewers into a reflective state.” The memorial will be constructed out of stainless steel and Core-TEN materials and will be approximately 8 feet tall which will allow viewers to fully immerse themselves inside the monument.

George Brudzinski of the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, which is spearheading the project with the partnership of the Town of Boone and Watauga County, said Hallier’s design was chosen for a variety of factors, including simplicity and fitting into Downtown Boone’s environment.

“The other two were great and all had their special quality. In Suzie’s case and the piece of art, we saw the ability to add to it and Suzie was very receptive in adding the kneeling wall and the wall behind it will be dedicated to our donors and our veterans that served,” Brudzinski said. “There’s so much more we could add to it and still keep the design simple.”

The two kneeling walls on opposite sides of the memorial will have plaques representing each conflict involving the U.S., starting with the Revolutionary War. Groundbreaking for the memorial is set for early 2018 and the project should be complete next summer.

Town of Boone staff will work together with Ms. Hallier on the design of the space around the memorial including lighting and landscaping to make this a veteran’s memorial that is profound and that will harmonize with the beauty of downtown Boone.

It is the hope of the Town of Boone and the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America that you will join us in giving thanks to all past, present and future veterans in a meaningful way by financially supporting this memorial.

Credit card and PayPal donations accepted online at www.hccmoaa.org or at www.facebook.com/hccmoaa. You may also donate by mailing a check to:

Watauga County Veterans Memorial Fund

High Country Chapter MOAA

Post Office Box 3312

Boone, NC 28607

For questions regarding the Watauga County Veterans Memorial Fund, please e-mail: hccmoaa@gmail.com.

Learn more about the artist at: http://suziehallierart.blogspot.com.

Comments

comments