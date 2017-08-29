Local Runner Wins High Country Half Marathon

Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:09 pm

Blowing Rock resident Wilton Norris turned in a time of one hour and sixteen minutes to win the High Country Half Marathon held on August 26.

The 13.1 mile race started in the ASU Kidd Brewer Football Stadium and finished in Blowing Rock at Davant Field. Two Hundred and thirty seven runners finished the 7th annual race. Other top finishers include Allison Worsdale, women’s overall; Sherri Nemeth, women’s grandmaster (age 50+); and David Swingle, men’s grandmaster.

The High Country Half Marathon, presented by Foscoe Rentals, is the second race of the High Country Triple Crown. The last race in the series, The Knob, is scheduled for September 30 and will start in downtown Boone at the Lost Province Brewing Company. Runners who compete in all three Triple Crown events will be eligible to win $1500 in cash awards which will be presented following The Knob.

Girls on the Run of the High Country is the recipient of race proceeds from The High Country Triple Crown. Supported by the Beaver College of Health Sciences, other sponsors for the High Country Half Marathon include Mast General Store, Blowing Rock Brewing Company, TApp Room, M-Prints, Modern Toyota and Modern Subaru of Boone, Hatchet Coffee, ASU Track and Field Team, Publix and Be Natural Market.

