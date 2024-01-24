Local Night Music Series Highlights High Country Favorites on Stage at Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music are excited to announce the lineup for their upcoming Local Nights, a series of seven performances that highlight the diverse talent found throughout the High Country.

From February through May, the series provides a steady stream of local acts gracing the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

The series kicks off on Saturday, February 3 with Alice Gerrard & Friends. Old-time and bluegrass musician Alice Gerrard has championed traditional music for close to 60 years. Beginning with her trailblazing early duo recordings with Appalachian singer and activist Hazel Dickens, the 89-year-old’s music has always been grounded, anti-establishment, and heartfelt. For this show, Alice will be accompanied by Reed Stutz (mandolin, banjo and guitar), Riley Calcagno (fiddle and guitar), Dashawn Hickman (pedal steel), and Travis Stuart (bass and banjo).

Lauren Hayworth Accordian

Lynchpin of the High Country music scene, Lauren Hayworth, will take the stage on Thursday, February 15. Backed by a group of highly regarded musicians, Liz Lanham, Andy Page and Brandon Holder, audiences can expect jazzy arrangements and outstanding improvisations as well as original tunes. Special appearances by Lyla Maylum, Evie Donovan, Jovie Cornell, Maren Jackson and Marina Wilson.

Local favorite Handlebar Betty and traditional music trio The Blue Ridge Girls each bring their unique take on Appalachian music for a special Leap Day Concert on Thursday, February 29. Handlebar Betty features Meris Gantt, Chad Berry, Anna Huffman, Rachiel Musumarra and Devin Lacey. Invoking a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music, the Blue Ridge Girls features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Brett Morris.

The traditional country music stylings of Kelley and The Cowboys will delight audiences on Thursday, March 7. Female vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelley Breiding leads The Cowboys, Jimmy Tremor (lead guitar), Colby Jack (upright bass) and Steve-O Price (drums), in sharing their signature sound on old standards and original music. Their style is heavily influenced by early forms of western swing, rockabilly, country and blues. Opening the show are the Boone J.A.M. Jones House Jammers featuring Orson Cornett, Asa Freed, Tucker Conner, Eli Richardson and Noah Lanham with instructor Ella Hennessee.

Kelley and The Cowboys

On Thursday, March 21, bringing hits from the The Grateful Dead back to life are Audiences will revel in the musical traditions of Jerry Garcia and David Grisman with fused elements of The Dawgful Dead. rock, folk, country, jazz and blues. The second act of this double-bill features local bar favorites Randy’s Army, a collection of top North Carolina musicians bringing their amped-up rock fusion sound to the concert setting.

Educated Guess Band

Jazz-funk artists, Educated Guess, will make their AppTheatre debut on Thursday, April 4. Ranging from high-energy and exhilarating funk tunes to soothing jazz, the band features members, Alvin Carlisle, Nick Williams, and Kendrick Davis. Opening is Caroline Goforth, vocalist, pianist, arranger, and composer, who takes inspiration from modern artists like Stevie Wonder, Laufey and Samara Joy.

The Loose Roosters

Closing the Local Night series on Thursday, May 2 is western Watauga’s own Loose Roosters. The band blends their roots music background into an electric experience that is both ethereal and exciting. The group features local favorites, Chris Capozzoli (guitar and vocals), Tim Jones (guitar and vocals), Ben McPherron (bass) and Dirk Brown (drums). Opening act Real Companion features songwriter and small town rocker Seth Sullivan, with songs exploring loss, sobriety, fatherhood and life

The Local Night series collaboration was introduced in 2023 and is the brainchild of arts nonprofit Executive Directors, Courtney Wheeler of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and Suzanne Livesay, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and the house opens at 7:00 p.m. Reserved tickets for all Local Night concerts are $15 for Adults and $12 for Students/Children. Unless ticket sales warrant it, the balcony is typically closed for these events. Show adjustments or cancellations are communicated through the theater’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @AppTheatre, and to ticketholders via email.

About the Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is a historic Art Deco theatre built in 1938, renovated, and restored to a 629-seat state-of-the-art performance venue which reopened to audiences in October 2019 to serve the North Carolina High Country region as a non-profit performing arts center. Programming includes a diverse array of live performances, concerts, films, educational, community arts and civic events. More information about the Appalachian Theatre, a non- profit 501(c)(3) organization, is available by calling 828.865.3000 or by visiting www.apptheatre.org.

About Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music celebrates diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. Mountain Home Music strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross- generational experiences. More information about Mountain Home Music, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is available by visiting www.mountainhomemusic.org.

