Mary Greene. Photo submitted.

WHO: Co-presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and Appalachian Theatre

WHAT: Local Night @AppTheatre: Mary Greene, Cecil Gurganus, Aaron Ratcliffe & Nora Weatherby

WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Appalachian Theatre for the High Country, 559 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607

DETAILS: Tickets: $10 for adults and $7 for students. Purchase online at www.apptheatre.org, phone 828.865.3000 or visit lobby box office Tues-Fri 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or two hours prior to showtime.

Courtesy of the Appalachian Theatre.

Aaron Ratcliffe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

