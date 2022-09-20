Local DAR Rings Bells in Boone to Kick Off Constitution Week

Celebrating Bells Across America on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. in downtown Boone were members of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the DAR. Left to right: Betsy Anderson, Loretta Clawson, Chloe Coleman, Regent Donna McNeil, Mary Moretz and Freida Culler. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

A crowded downtown Boone on ASU game day, Saturday, Sept. 17, did nothing to deter the commitment of the members of the local DAR in kicking off Constitution Week, Sept 17-23.

According to Regent Donna McNeil of the Daniel Boone Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, joining with thousands of others to celebrate Bells Across America is a long-held custom that the DAR observes each year.

“Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution,” McNeil explained. “Participants gather to ring bells, similar to the church bells of Philadelphia that rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on September 17, 1787.”

The women gathered in their period attire in front of the downtown Boone Post Office for their bell-ringing on Saturday, as they began a busy week of community service. “We will be taking materials and flags to each school in the area, which includes a poster and pencils with the proclamation for fifth grade students in Watauga and Ashe Counties,” McNeil said.

The United States Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. And, Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23 to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.

DAR And The Constitution Celebration

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.

It is the intention of the DAR that Constitution Week accomplishes the following goals:

Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us. Get involved by encouraging young people to sign the Constitution Week Proclamation Pledge and ask local community officials to issue a proclamation about the Constitution. Sample Constitution Week proclamations.

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the NSDAR meets at noon on the second Wednesday of each month at the Courtyard Marriott in Boone. New and existing members are always welcomed and encouraged to attend.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. DAR members are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism in communities across the nation. All students are invited to participate and learn more about the educational programs the DAR offers. Educators, parents and students are encouraged to contact their local DAR chapters for more detailed information on these program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

