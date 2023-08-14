Local Author Speaks at High Country Caregivers Fundraiser

Photo submitted.

High Country Caregivers, a local non-profit organization aimed at providing support to kinship caregivers and their families, partnered with author Lisa Novick Goldberg to host a fundraiser.

The well attended luncheon, held at Appalachian View in Newland, raised funds for High Country Caregivers through a book signing and Q&A with the author Lisa Novick Goldberg. Novick Goldberg’s memoir, “The Apple and the Shady Tree”, details how generational mental illness and her familial relations to the Mafia profoundly shaped her life.

Novick Goldberg shared the trauma associated with her childhood as well as her survival strategies with the audience. Her family’s connections to organized crime not only brought danger and fear into her life but also left her feeling trapped and isolated as a child. As she got older, Goldberg began to understand the deep-seated dysfunction of her family and worked actively to heal herself.

“We are excited to bring such an intelligent and respected author to our community,” said Jacob Willis, executive director of High Country Caregivers. “We believe her understanding of family dysfunction and childhood trauma helped draw attention to our cause and generated support for our programs and services.”

Willis explained the various programs that High Country Caregivers offer. “Summer camps, dance classes, and counseling are among the many things we offer our children,” he said. “We have a program that teaches children life skills. Our lessons include balancing checkbooks and career planning. We tour the local colleges as well, and we provide in-depth information on career paths that do not require a college degree,” he added.

Photo submitted.

High Country Caregivers provides advocacy, support, and education for kinship caregivers and their families. Operating in Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Yancey, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties, High Country Caregivers is currently serving 313 children and 254 caregivers.

Photo submitted.

Courtesy of High Country Caregivers.

