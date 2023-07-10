Local Author Lisa Novick Goldberg to speak at the High Country Caregivers Luncheon

High Country Caregivers welcomes Lisa Novick Goldberg as the guest speaker at their luncheon Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The luncheon will be at Appalachian View from 11:00 am–2:00 pm.

They say, “The apple does not fall far from the tree,” and the memoir explores the veracity of this proverb by examining her complicated relationship with her father, whose closest friends happen to be bosses of the Genovese crime family. A true story of how a Jewish New Yorker’s familial relations to the Mafia profoundly shaped her life.

Join High Country Caregivers to hear Goldberg share her story of a dysfunctional family and the devasting effects of generational mental illness, exacerbated by her father’s role as a money-maker for the Genovese crime family. Goldberg will talk about the glitzy and corrupt world of organized crime and touch on her lifelong battle with anxiety and her love-hate relationship with her father.

Ms. Goldberg has been interviewed by The Daily Mail TV show, People.com, The Doctors TV show, and various other magazines and newspapers, along with excellent reviews by Kirkus Review and by Cindy Adams in The New York Post. A screenplay is currently being written for a possible movie or TV series. Tickets are $100/pp, and the first 75 tickets sold will receive a signed copy of Goldberg’s book. Tickets for the event are available at www.highcountrycaregivers.org.

Courtesy of High Country Caregivers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

