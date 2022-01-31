Live, In-Person Performances Continue at the App Theatre; Gangstagrass and “That Golden Girls Show!” Parody Announced

Gangstagrass, Photo by Michael Bush

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) announced today that tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 31 for the next two live, in-person productions in the coming weeks. Performances include the acclaimed bluegrass/hip-hop artists Gangstagrasson Saturday, February 19 and a brand new show that parodies a beloved television classic, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody on Tuesday, March 1. In addition, the concert by bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski, which was rescheduled due to inclement weather, will now take place on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Friday, March 18.

Best known as the theme song creators of “Long Hard Times to Come” for the hit FX drama, “Justified,” Gangstagrass has created an original Emmy-nominated blend of bluegrass/hip-hop. Their new album “Pocket Full of Fire” climbed to #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts with 12 cuts of both original and traditional music with a twist, making Gangstagrass one of the must-see live acts in the country.

Rolling Stone Magazine hailed the group in their May 2017 issue by saying, “Gangstagrass fuses string instruments with hip-hop artists, resulting in arguably the best argument yet for a rap and country music marriage.” Tickets for this concert are $30.

“That Golden Girls Show!” is a brand-new production by Jonathan Rockefeller that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets! The producers tell audiences to, “Get set for a bawdy evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.”

From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. Critics called the show, “Hilarious, delightful, the perfect escape for anyone looking for laughs this season.” Tickets for this event are $30.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Tickets are $32 and are available online and in person at the ATHC box office.

For more information on these events and COVID policies, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

