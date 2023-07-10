Lisa Bottomley Named Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association

Lisa Bottomley has been named Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association effective July 3, 2023.

“I grew up and now live in the heart of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in beautiful Alleghany County, NC. I am passionate about the Parkway and scenic byways and the economic impact they have on surrounding communities. I am excited to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and look forward to promoting its members and ensuring that the Parkway remains a beloved destination for millions of people. I hold so many memories of the Parkway near and dear to my heart and I look forward to connecting travelers of all ages to the diverse experiences that the Parkway has to offer” she said.

Lisa Bottomley has been the Executive Director of the Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce for the past 3 1/2 years, has served as a board member of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association for the last 2 years and has had an extensive career in non-profit work.

Jessica Icenhour Roberts, BRPA Board President and Executive Director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, said, “We had a wonderful selection of candidates and are thrilled with Lisa Bottomley’s acceptance of BRPA’s Executive Director role. Bottomley’s experience with member relationships, destination marketing, grant writing and non-profit work, will be a great asset to our members and the organization.”

BRPA is a nonprofit organization comprised of businesses, communities and individuals working together to promote member businesses and organizations to approximately 15 million annual visitors who spend over $1.1 billion annually in the region.

Courtesy of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

