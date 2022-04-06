Lights! Camera! Action! Joy Prom Returns To Boone on Saturday, April 9

By Sherrie Norris

Joy Prom — the event many people have been waiting for after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year— is back!

A festive affair that honors and celebrates teens and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities, Joy Prom is returning to Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone from 1 p.m. – 4 30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Joy Prom offers it all for its special guests — from valet parking, the red carpet, formal attire for the ladies and gents, food, flowers, music, dancing, flashing cameras and more.

It’s a special time to shine in a safe and welcoming environment where everyone is shown love and treated with dignity and respect.

Thanks to the foresight and continued organization of the husband/wife team of Ronny and Ann Margaret Wright and dozens of volunteers, the unique event has made possible for several years, interrupted only because of COvid-19.

For the individuals attending the festive affair, along with their escorts, and assisted by 120-plus caring individuals who give freely of their time and talents, Joy Prom is like nothing many have ever before experienced. For some, it’s their first time to really be in the spotlight, the Wrights added.

The thing that the Wrights enjoy and remember about Joy Prom each year, they said, are the smiles on the faces of those in attendance, and other special moments, like when couples are on the dance floor together.

The four-hour event is hosted each year by Alliance Bible Fellowship and officially starts as volunteers line both sides of the red carpet to cheer for each guest as he or she enters and hears their name called by the emcee.

Upon entrance, each participant receives a tiara or boutonniere and takes the walk of fame on the red carpet, escorted to the professional photograph booth, and then on to a pamper station of choice –for shoe shining, make-up, manicures and hair touch-ups.

Live, soothing music will be provided by local band, Battle Victorious, and enjoyed throughout the pampering and rest areas; recorded music reverberated later in the afternoon for dancing.

Beautifully decorated tables offer healthy snacks and drinks, and a “sensory room” with soft lighting and comfortable furniture provides a respite for those who tire easily and might need a break from the stimulating party atmosphere.

The Wright said it continues to be an honor for their church, and its team of volunteers to “serve as the hands and feet of Christ on this special and joyful day.”

They added, “It is the belief of ABF that every person is made in the image of God and that each life should be valued and celebrated.”

Joy Prom is the church’s way of spotlighting a community of people who are often overlooked in our society, the Wrights have said.

“As parents of three beautiful children with Down Syndrome, we understand the challenges and the unique blessings of loving someone with special needs. We hope that Joy Prom is always a day that truly blesses these very special individuals throughout the High Country and beyond.”

According to the Wrights, Joy Prom has been rising in popularity across the country for several years.

It was a church intern, Candace Parker, working with ABF at the time, who first told the Wrights about the event happening at Carmel Baptist Church near Charlotte.

“Candace was an intern here at our church who helped our congregation become more sensitive to special needs,” Ronnie Wright said. “She discussed it with our youth and family pastor, Scott Burns, and it went from there.”

Further inspiration and confirmation to host the prom, said the Wrights, came from Luke 14: 13- 14, “But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed. Although they cannot repay you, you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

The Wrights added, “Joy Prom, at its heart, is not just about having a fun day, although we pray it is a wonderful, beautiful day for our guests and our kind volunteers. The heart of Joy Prom is to reflect the unending, extravagant, incredible love of God for these special individuals who are so marginalized by the world. When we reflect God’s heart, it helps them see their value and worth to us, and even more so to God.”

The Wrights stressed that the success of Joy Prom is attributed in large part to the volunteers and to several local businesses and individuals who help sponsor the event.

“Our church, Alliance Bible Fellowship, and our whole community have been incredibly supportive of the Special Needs Ministry and Joy Prom. We are so grateful for their support and heart to bless our volunteers and special guests. De la Cruz Farms, Autism Society of North Carolina (ASNC at ASU), Parent to Parent Support Network, and ABLE Recreation are all helping decorate some of the rooms such a joy!”

The Dress Fitting, held last Friday, was the “party before the party,” the Wrights described. “We have lovely dresses for the ladies and suits for the men that have been donated by generous people throughout our community. We are so happy that we can help meet this practical need and enjoy a bit of fun preparing for the party. Several ladies were available for simple alterations to get the fit just right. There were also crafts available for the guests to work on that will be displayed at Joy Prom, then they can take them home.”

ABF also has a year-round special needs ministry that offers frequent respite nights for families and caregivers. All ages and levels of ability are welcome.

Alliance Bible Fellowship is located at 1035 N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.

For more information or to register as a guest or volunteer, call (828) 264-8312 or visit www.abfboone.com.

Scenes from former Joy Prom events in Boone.

