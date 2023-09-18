LETTERS- You have changed your tax status from 501(c)(3) to 501(h) which now allows you to retain your tax-exempt status

You have changed your tax status from 501(c)(3) to 501(h) which now allows you to retain your tax-exempt status and also to spend 20-percent of your resources or up to $500k on lobbying. You also have returned to encouraging your members to change their NC voting residence to Blowing Rock so they can vote in the upcoming elections here. Coincidently, you now have a member of your Board running for Town Council this year.

Given these changes, I’d like to ask you what you will be doing in the “lobbying” category that is different from what you had been doing in the past? I seem to remember that, in a letter to me and to HC Press, you adamantly denied being involved in lobbying activities, and threatened to sue anyone who said otherwise.

This sounds an awful lot like the “lipstick on a pig” adage. Equally apt is “The more things change, the more they stay the same”. Please tell us all what has changed.

Joe Amoroso, Blowing Rock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

