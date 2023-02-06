LETTERS/ Skyline/Skybest – morally wrong and financially unfair practices

Dear Editor

I write to bring to your attention a practice by Skyline/Skybest which I believe is morally wrong and financially disadvantages members/former Members (customers). I suspect that there will be a number of other folks who are similarly impacted.

I feel forced to write this letter because the intransigence and total lack of compassion of the Board, through their employees. It continues to hold members “capital credits”, only releasing these credits many years in arrears (from 1996 at this time), even if this aggravates financial hardship (as in my case) by refusing when requested, to make an exception to pay. I no longer have my Skyline account (started in 2007) having sold the property in March 2022.

Their website states:

SkyLine Membership Corporation is a member-owned cooperative. It states “The democratic model of a cooperative is considered one of its greatest assets. Because of board elections, all members have an equal say in the governing of the co-op, and members can easily come and go without causing a big disruption to the organization. Members’ best interest and needs are the top priority for the board—and therefore the co-op—because it is made up of neighbors and fellow community members.”

“Financial Benefits

Each member of a co-op is entitled to capital credit checks. Capital credits represent each member’s ownership of a cooperative and come from the margins allocated to members’ capital credit accounts based on their use of services. As a not-for-profit business, SkyLine assigns any monies remaining after expenses to the capital credit accounts of its members. Along with assigning an annual allocation to these accounts, our Board of Directors determines if a retirement (refund) is in order based on the cooperative’s sound financial condition. Beginning in 2021, SkyLine is now issuing refunds through a bill credit to active members if their individual refund falls below a designated dollar value threshold.”

I am retired on a limited fixed income and am finding inflation etc has impacted me considerably. I had wrongfully assumed that I would be able to arrange to have my Capital credit (about $ 2300 – $2400) issued in view of exigent circumstances. NO, apparently it is totally impossible, the Board “have policies which cannot be changed” according to a member of staff with whom I spoke!

I fully understand that Capital Credits function as the Cooperatives’ investment funds source, described in a newsletter October 2021 – “Capital credits represent each member’s ownership of this cooperative and come from the margins allocated to our members’ capital credit accounts based on their use of SkyLine’s services. As a not-for-profit business, SkyLine assigns any monies remaining after expenses to the capital credit accounts of its members. Allocated capital credits are used over time as working capital for SkyLine to invest in the latest technology and maintain a robust telecom infrastructure to meet the technology needs of its members.”

The Board has apparently allowed early retirement of the debt once a person is 75 years old; however, this “early” retirement will not be the full amount but discounted. Talk about “having their cake and eating it too”! The Co-op’sannual revenue was $39 million in 2021.

If there are others in similar circumstance perhaps pressure could be bought to bear to rectify this unfair and prejudicial practice.

Faithfully

Christopher Taylor – Seven Devils

