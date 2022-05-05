LETTERS / Setting the Record Straight

To the Citizens of the Town of Boone and Watauga County:

I would like to share my thoughts and clarify some confusion that may

have arisen regarding the County’s project to build a parking deck on

property that was known as the Hardin/Turner House, located on Rivers

Street in Downtown Boone, across from the County’s Administrative

Buildings.

To start, I have always been very supportive of any efforts that

individuals and the Town have put forth through the years to preserve

historical properties. The best examples of those efforts were the

purchase of the Post Office and the Appalachian Theatre. If anyone

were to believe that I or the County does not see value in preserving

historical buildings, such beliefs would be based on misunderstandings

and misinformation. All of the facts stated below are contained in

the public record.

Several years ago, the County identified a need to increase free

parking around the Courthouse to meet the demands of citizens who work

for and who do business with the administrative branch of the County

and the Watauga County Courthouse. The parking that is currently

available is simply insufficient. When the owner of the Turner House

approached the County expressing an interest to sell, the County

responded by negotiating a contract to purchase it. The plan was to

use the property to construct a parking deck which would solve the

increasing need for above mentioned free parking.

Although the Turner House was approaching 100 years old, it was never

on the Historic Registry. However, when the Town of Boone expressed

interest in purchasing and/or preserving the Turner House, the County

was willing to extend its demolition permit to give the County and

Town time to see if something could be worked out that was financially

feasible. After two years, when it became evident that the County and

the Town of Boone were unable to find a viable,reasonably priced

alternative, the County decided to proceed with its original plan.

That being said, in order to give the Town and other concerned

citizens one last opportunity to preserve the Turner House, the County

offered it through a public auction. After inviting bids in our local

newspapers, only one individual made an inquiry but did not offer a

formal proposal. Neither the Town of Boone, nor any other individual

made an offer to purchase the Turner House.

By the time a decision was needed, the County had given the Community

every opportunity to be heard and all comments and concerns were taken

into consideration. Given the facts that: the Turner House could not

be offered the protection as an historical property; the County and

Town could not find common ground on how to resolve the County’s

parking obligations; no one (including the town) bid to purchase it;

and the County’s permit was due to expire, the County had no other

option but to move forward with its original plan at the time of

purchase.

No further comments regarding this property will be forthcoming from me.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Carrington Pertalion

