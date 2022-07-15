LETTERS / From The Blowing Rock Town Council

Dear Friends and Neighbors of Blowing Rock,

The Blowing Rock Town Council wants the citizens, business owners, and visitors to know they have a VOICE in Blowing Rock. We, as Town Council Members are always ready, willing, and able to work with all citizens, business owners, and visitors in the Town. We, as Town Council Members, are public servants always open to conversations and dialogue with regards to Town related issues, and we value working with you to make the Town of Blowing Rock better. We, as Town Council Members, want the citizens, business owners, and visitors to know that you do not need to join a paid membership organization to have a VOICE, as was recently suggested in a mailing by the Blowing Rock Civic Association. We are open, willing, and available anytime to work with you. We continue to improve communication and strive to make you aware of happenings in the Town. Recently the Town has created a bi-weekly newsletter that contains information of the ongoings in town and highlights upcoming events, and we encourage you to sign up for it. It is distributed every other Friday at 6pm. If you are on social media, please consider liking our Facebook account as well. Listed below are links for the newsletter and social media, as well our email addresses and contact information. Please consider reaching out if we can serve you in any way.

In closing, we, the Town Council of Blowing Rock, would like to say thank you for choosing the Town of Blowing Rock to live, work, and visit. We cherish your decision to make this your home, a place to work, and a place to visit and look forward to serving you.

With gratitude, The Blowing Rock Town Council

Mayor Charlie Sellers ([email protected])

Mayor Pro-Tem Doug Matheson ([email protected])

Council Member Albert Yount ([email protected])

Council Member David Harwood ([email protected])

Council Member Melissa Pickett ([email protected])

Council Member Pete Gherini ([email protected])

https://www.facebook.com/tobrncgov/

https://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/

