LETTERS/ From Robert and Dana Guzzo

By Robert and Dana Guzzo, Blowing Rock

Dear Editor,

My wife and I are full-time residents of Blowing Rock, moving here last year after my wife retired. I retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 27 years as a Navy SEAL and my wife retired following a 22-year career as a corporate executive. Moving to Blowing Rock was the realization of our dream to live in the mountains of North Carolina and enjoy all the beauty and benefits of a small town.

We feel strongly that it is our responsibility as citizens to educate ourselves on issues facing our town and participate wherever we can use our experiences to better the town for all residents and visitors. We have attended various community events and we have closely followed the current town election. We have found the community events educational, and we have benefited from your coverage of the town election.

Having more than a couple of moves under our belt, we have witnessed elections across the country, in cities and towns of all sizes. Admittedly, we are surprised to see some of the same tactics at play here in Blowing Rock that we witnessed in other elections. Specifically, individuals who resort to distractions, often about a candidate personally, to deflect attention away from the issues at hand. Unfortunately, these distractions can also drown out conversations about viable solutions.

Whether you are new to the area or have lived here for decades, it is important to study the issues, get to know the candidates and listen to the solutions they offer. Blowing Rock’s future will involve navigating persistent issues, including the delicate balance between conserving Blowing Rock’s beauty and historical identity and the imperative for progress. These issues are not unique to Blowing Rock, or to local government. In fact, leadership skills developed in the corporate sphere can be invaluable for driving positive change and realizing efficient, effective governance in the realm of local government.

Blowing Rock needs proven leadership on the Town Council with a demonstrated ability to make challenging decisions that yield positive outcomes. So, ignore the distractions, listen to the candidates, look at their backgrounds and their achievements, and make your decision. Thank you for allowing us to share our perspective.

Robert and Dana Guzzo

