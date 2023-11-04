LETTERS/ From Glenn Paige, MD

By Glenn Paige, MD, Blowing Rock

Dear Editor High Country Press,

I am writing this letter to the editor to express my concern about the current tone of the discussion surrounding the Blowing Rock Town Council Candidates. As a proud homeowner in Blowing Rock since 2006, I have observed a worrying trend of personal attacks and a lack of civility in the discourse of this election. Instead of addressing the real problems and issues at hand, we are witnessing an unfortunate emphasis on inappropriate personal criticisms. This trend not only permeates recent editorials and comments but reflects a broader issue in our current political environment and society.

Having studied leadership and having held leadership roles throughout my career as a physician and as a community member, I am deeply disappointed by this trend. I attended the Blowing Rock candidate’s forum on October 9th and was struck by the absence of accountability and concrete solutions to the issues facing our town. Only a few candidates, notably Mr. Hunt Broyhill and Mrs. Jamie Dixie, seemed to offer tangible solutions and fresh leadership with a proven track record and minimal political baggage.

One of my primary concerns stemming from that forum is the lack of accountability among the current council members and the disproportionate personal attacks directed at these new candidates rather than a focus on their policies and ideas. It is essential to recognize that all the candidates meet the clear criteria for running for the council, and attacking their residency status and their character is counterproductive.

I’d like to highlight the significant contributions that Mr. Broyhill and his family have made not only to the development of the town of Blowing Rock but also to the state of North Carolina and our country through their generosity and selfless service.

I sincerely hope that voters will rise above personal attacks and focus on the issues and, more importantly, the solutions offered by each of the candidates. The choice should become clear to all of us: we should select leaders with experience, a genuine commitment to the community, and, most importantly, candidates who will make a positive impact on the future of Blowing Rock.

Sincerely,

Glenn Paige, MD

