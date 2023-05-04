LETTERS / Blowing Rock Underground Utilities

Dear Editor,

Given the serious issues throughout the town with our crumbling water lines (as reported at the winter retreat) I do not believe the citizens of the town can shoulder the cost of the vanity project to underground the power lines downtown.



It has been reported that objective of the project is downtown beautification. Have the proponents of this costly project actually looked at our downtown? The majority of building facades are an embarrassment – in serious need of pressure washing, painting and new awnings. The Town could offer facade grants of 50% of cost not to exceed $5k per building, and make a much larger impact on downtown beautification – and spend less than $75k! That we can afford!



Joseph Bogdahn – Blowing Rock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

