LETTERS/Avery County Citizens Should be Proud of their Elected Voices in Raleigh

Dear Editor,

It was crystal clear to the 50-plus audience members attending A Conversation with Warren Daniel and Dudley Greene on July 23 that these two men had the needs of Avery County in their hearts. Time after time when responding to community-generated questions, our NC Senator and Representative focused on how they would use their votes to improve the well-being of those who live and work in Avery County.

Questions ranged from workforce housing, broadband connectivity and drug addiction to road litter, educational programs for the blue collar trades and tree ordinances. The Q&A portion of the evening was the heart of the program and addressed over a dozen topics from several angles. The evening closed with a meet and greet that provided an opportunity for individual dialogues.

Hosted on the Lees-McRae College campus in Banner Elk, the event was organized by a small group of community minded individuals who wanted to “shorten the distance” between Avery County and the NC General Assembly in Raleigh. That objective was accomplished.

My thanks to all involved who addressed the concerns of Avery County, especially Warren Daniel and Dudley Greene!

Jim Swinkola

