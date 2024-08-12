LETTERS: A Response to “On Our Way to World War Three”

All letters to the Editor are the opinion of the writer. Some letters are testy, some are cheerful, and some are purely vile. Absolutely vile. Such is the case with the recent Letter submitted to the High Country Press by Mr. Craig Dudley (“On our way to world war three”). As a human being, a citizen of these great United States of America, and a resident of Blowing Rock I simply cannot permit his abhorrent “opinion” to stand unchallenged.

Many, including myself (and many Israeli Citizens) find Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ongoing pummeling of helpless and unarmed Palestinian men, women and children to be contemptable. However, Mr. Netanyahu’s inner beast was unleashed, and even encouraged by the US’s former “leader”. That “leader’s” hands off, isolationist approach to foreign policy never even slapped Mr. Netanyahu’s wrist, let alone cancelled or revoked the supply of US weapons of war to Mr. Netanyahu. At least our current “leader” (carrying on Mr. Dudley’s propensity for the use of quotation marks surrounding the noun Leader) paused a shipment of offensive weapons over concerns that their use might contribute to the carnage that has been unleashed on innocent Palestinian people.

I know of no “candidate” (again, mirroring Mr. Dudley’s ad nauseum use of quotation marks) who is said to be “representing the party of democracy” (an actual quote from his letter). The Democratic Party is just that, the Party of the Democrats, as the Republican party is the party of Republicans. And heretofore I am of the belief that both of these parties still ascribe to and believe in our democracy, including the freedoms and institutions enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights. And his claim that this individual (whomever he may be referring to) “said to be representing the party of democracy” was installed by Obama and the Clinton “crime family” is simply disgraceful. We are still a country of laws, and investigation after investigation after committee, after tens of millions of American dollars spent, no indictment (except against the current “leader’s” son) has been put forth. And as his Opinion letter clearly skews to the right (although I would argue a perversion of that political sentiment) why does he even have an opinion on whom the Democrats have chosen as their candidate in the upcoming Presidential election? The current Democrat Party nominee for President of the United States has been duly certified by the Democrat Party and that . . .. should be that. If he doesn’t want to vote for that Democrat nominee, then he shouldn’t.

But Mr. Dudley saves the worst of his malicious vitriol for our blessed United States of America . . . still the greatest country on the face of this earth…and, for the Jewish people. “We have been at war for every year but two or three since the revolution”. Well, no, Mr. Dudley, the United States of America has not been at war for all but two or three years. Have there been wars in the world, nearly ongoing since America’s inception? Yes. Have these all been America’s wars. Simply, No. His statement that America no longer has a free press is ludicrous on its face, clearly, since his trash was printed, unedited, by the High Country Press. His representation regarding Ashkenazi Jews having converted from Turkic roots has been a theory abandoned by Historians and Geneticists. And this throwaway line of trash seems to have been scribed simply to justify his subsequent writing of the word “joos”, a clear pejorative displaying for all who care to know or see his clearly anti-Semitic bias. And choose Google, or Bing, or Firefox and one will find the same answer, Ashkenazi Jews are of the Jewish peoples, America has not been at war for all but two or three years, and, yes, America still does have a free press (as of this writing, in any event). And there is only one “leader” in recent American history who has encouraged division among the American people…encouraging the yelling, the screaming and even encouraging punching (then offering to pay the legal fees for anyone arrested for such conduct) and that is not our current “leader” but America’s immediate past “leader”.

A final word on Mr. Dudley’s claim that democracy is an illusion. This claim is an offense to our Country and should be infuriating to all Americans. America is still the “Shining City on the Hill” of Ronald Regan lore, and to claim otherwise throws mud on the graves of the thousands of American men and women who have given their lives to defend this great democracy, and this great country. So have at it, Mr. Dudley. Spew your hatred, your lies, and your ignorance for all to see. Go ahead and put it on full display. Because no matter what you spew America is still the land of the free, the home of the brave, the greatest democracy on the face of the earth and the only country with a constitution and bill of rights that enshrine freedom of speech, ensuring that your garbage was, in fact, printed in the High Country of North Carolina!

Did you know, Mr. Dudley, that America’s military swear an oath to our Constitution? Probably not, I’m guessing. And that defense of our Constitution, which enshrines a Federal Democratic Republic is why we still have a free press, and why your piece of trash was published in this journalistic organ.



Written by: Delores Smith, Blowing Rock

