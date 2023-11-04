LETTERS/ “A Call for Substance in Town Council Elections”

By Michelle Brown, MD, Blowing Rock

Dear Editor,

I read with interest recent letters questioning candidacies for Blowing Rock Town Council and the activities of the Blowing Rock Civic Association (BRCA). However, I’d like to add my perspective after attending the Town Council candidate forum.

It’s true that our town’s leadership and direction require thorough scrutiny and accountability. At the candidate forum, I, like many other concerned residents, saw a dearth of substantive solutions and accountability regarding the direction Blowing Rock is taking. There seemed to be a lot of pondering on the issues, but the concrete proposals for addressing these issues were somewhat lacking.

However, I was heartened to see two new candidates, Hunt Broyhill and Jamie Dixey, stepping forward with fresh ideas and solutions to address the challenges our town faces. It’s worth noting that in the forum, these candidates showcased their commitment to enhancing our community and their willingness to address the issues head-on.

Unfortunately, it’s disheartening to witness these candidates and their supporters coming under attack from what can only be described as personal attacks, rather than a focus on the issues at hand. Such attacks seem to be driven by loyalty to other candidates, often overshadowing the critical discussions our community needs to have.

As a resident of Blowing Rock, I believe it’s high time we prioritize a substantive discourse that revolves around the issues and potential solutions that can benefit our town. Personal attacks and divisive tactics detract from the vital work that needs to be done and are not constructive. We should focus on solutions rather than resorting to personal attacks. Our town’s future depends on cooperation and understanding.

If you haven’t noticed the changes occurring in our town that need to be managed, and if you haven’t seen the significance of addressing these changes, I implore you to look again. The face of Blowing Rock is evolving, and we must have leaders who can navigate these transitions effectively.

We should rise above divisive politics, appreciate the diverse backgrounds of our residents, and work together to find solutions for the challenges our community faces. In the upcoming town council election, let’s hope for a robust debate that centers on solutions, accountability, and a commitment to the betterment of our community. Our town deserves nothing less.

Sincerely,

Michelle Brown MD

Blowing Rock, NC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

