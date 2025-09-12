LETTER: The Courage to Protect Our Culture



Written by: Shane Fox, Blowing Rock

In every great town, there’s a group of people who quietly, tirelessly, and selflessly keep things running. Here in Blowing Rock, that group is our town staff. They are the ones who show up in every storm, answer every emergency call, fix every broken pipe, and care for the community in ways most will never fully see. It’s time we come together, as a town, to show them that we see them, appreciate them, and support them. Recently, a group of residents did just that by coming out in public support of our staff, and their words and presence meant more to all of us than anyone may realize. We needed it, and we felt it, and we thank you for it.

At its core, our town government is in the people business. Every employee who serves the Town of Blowing Rock is a public servant—dedicated each day to supporting our residents, visitors, businesses, and stakeholders. I’ve had the immense privilege of witnessing our team go above and beyond, time and again, no matter the circumstances. They’ve missed Christmases to repair water main breaks and birthdays to resolve sewer emergencies. I’ve seen our public safety officers and firefighters step away from their own families to answer the call of duty, selflessly, without complaint. Whether facing hurricanes, pandemics, or everyday challenges, they show up, tirelessly and without hesitation. Time after time, they put the needs of this town above their own. These are the kind of people who say “yes” without question, because for them, serving others isn’t just a job; it’s a calling. And that’s what it means to be in the people business.

It’s for these reasons that I find it both disheartening and troubling when our employees’ salaries and benefits are repeatedly called into question in the name of lowering taxes. Like all local governments, we are funded through a variety of revenue sources, most notably property taxes. I understand that no one enjoys paying taxes, but property taxes are not a personal invoice. They fund a system and are a collective investment in services that support everyone. Local government cannot operate based on the opinions or preferences of any one individual or group. It must serve the whole community, fairly and consistently.

Here in Blowing Rock, we work hard to keep that investment as low as possible while still delivering the highest quality services in the region. Good government doesn’t play politics, and it doesn’t play favorites. It cannot afford to compromise the integrity or quality of the services it provides. At the heart of those services are our people, our town staff. They are our greatest asset, bar none, and it is our responsibility to take care of them. There is no other option if we want to maintain the town we all value.

But the attacks continue. At our most recent budget workshop, a troubling suggestion was made–one that cannot go unaddressed. An individual, who frequently speaks on behalf of a group in town, proposed to some of our elected officials that perhaps our employees earn less, and should continue to earn less, because they might not be as qualified as their counterparts in other municipalities. This comment, made in the presence of several of our department heads, was not only inaccurate, it was deeply disrespectful. Our department heads are highly educated, extensively trained, and bring years of experience to their roles. They are leaders in their fields who have chosen to dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to serving this community. To question their qualifications, or imply they are somehow worth less, is a slap in the face to their commitment and the sacrifices they make on behalf of the Town every day.

But facts matter. So let’s begin with a simple one: our property tax rate—$0.40 per $100 of assessed value—is tied with Boone for the lowest among full-service municipalities in the region. That’s not just competitive, it’s responsible governance. Now, let’s talk about our people. They are neither overpaid nor underqualified, if anything, the opposite is true. Only 47% of our total budget is allocated to salaries and benefits. By contrast, nearby cities dedicate up to 74% of their budgets to personnel costs. That’s a significant difference that highlights just how efficiently we operate. As for qualifications, let’s be clear: our staff’s résumés speak for themselves. If we were to put them side by side with those from other municipalities, the comparison would be eye-opening. The caliber of professionals serving the Town of Blowing Rock is exceptional, and it should be a point of pride, not criticism.

So, if our employees are not underqualified and not overpaid, then why do they stay? And why do we remain consistently fully staffed while so many other towns struggle to fill vacancies? The answer is simple and it’s powerful: it’s our culture. Here in Blowing Rock, we don’t just say we’re family-friendly, we live it. Like any strong family, we take care of one another. Our culture isn’t something you can manufacture; it’s built over time through trust, support, and a genuine commitment to one another and to the community we serve.

Take, for example, the much-needed childcare center, which is now home each day to 12 children of our beloved staff, with three more on the way. This isn’t just a benefit, it’s a lifeline. It’s one of the most meaningful ways the Town can support our employees: by helping care for the most precious part of their lives: their children. Once again, it comes back to culture and to family. And yes, facts matter here, too. The Town’s net share of the childcare center’s cost is approximately $115,000 a year, which is less than 1% of our annual budget. For the average resident, that translates to about $21 per year, or $1.75 a month. For such a modest investment, the return is immeasurable to the families who depend on it. Our employees need this support. In truth, they need more and we must continue fighting to improve compensation, because our employees are struggling. I’ve sat with them and listened to their stories of difficulty affording groceries, shoes for their children, housing, and yes, childcare. And yet, despite these challenges, they continue to show up, to serve, and to sacrifice their own lives, every single day.

Which is why it’s so disheartening to hear suggestions, often from those with much more, to take away from those with so little, all in the name of lowering a property tax bill. Proposing to cut salaries, positions, or benefits for the very people who serve and protect this town is not just shortsighted, it’s deeply unfair. It’s divisive. And it cannot continue.

When we undervalue our staff, whether through stagnant wages, reduced benefits, or a lack of public support, we risk losing the very people who make this town function. Recruitment and retention in public service have become increasingly difficult nationwide, and small towns like ours feel that pressure even more acutely. We aren’t competing with just neighboring towns, we’re competing with private industry, larger municipalities, and rising costs of living. If we want to attract and retain the kind of dedicated, high-quality professionals our community depends on, we must offer them fair compensation, respect, and long-term support.

In a town of just 1,300 residents, there is simply no room for this kind of divisive rhetoric—and it must stop. At its core, this isn’t about budgets or line items. It’s about humanity. It’s about supporting our neighbors and the people who make this town function every single day, all year long. Investing in our employees is not an expense, a safeguard. It ensures clean water flows when you turn on the tap, emergency responders show up when you dial 911, streets are cleared after storms, and your town remains safe, functional, and welcoming. These aren’t luxuries—they’re expectations. And they’re delivered by real people, with families and commitments of their own, who choose to serve Blowing Rock every day.

The very fabric of any small town is its people who live here, work here, and visit here. As Town Manager, my role is to ensure that everyone receives the high-quality services they deserve. But my highest priority is to care for the people who deliver those services—our employees. They are, without question, our greatest asset. It is my responsibility to ensure they have the resources they need to do their jobs well, and to provide for their families. That includes fair wages, meaningful benefits, and a workplace culture built on respect and support. We cannot, and must not, allow the voices of a few to jeopardize the well-being of those who are the very fabric of our community.

A town divided against itself cannot stand. Instead, let’s focus on what unites us. Our town staff is united, and we must all stand together in support of them. Now is the time for people to step up and be a positive force in our community, lifting each other up and standing in support of staff. It’s time for those who serve us to be recognized and valued for their immense contributions. Let’s cultivate a culture we can all be proud of—one that reflects our shared commitment to care, respect, and service.

And above all, let’s remember: a community’s culture is only as strong as the courage it takes to protect it.