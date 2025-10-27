LETTER: The Blowing Rock Civic Association is not endorsing or opposing candidates

Written by: Jean Kitchen, Chair, Blowing Rock Civic Association

Because there still seems to be some confusion concerning the Blowing Rock Civic Association’s involvement in the Blowing Rock Town Council election, I want to clarify completely. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Blowing Rock Civic Association is complying with the law and is neither endorsing any candidate or candidates nor opposing any candidate or candidates.

We do want to note that any of our hundreds of members is allowed to show their individual support for a candidate or candidates, just as all residents in Blowing Rock are allowed to do. Members of other nonprofit organizations, such as BRAHM, the BR Historical Society, and the BR Women’s Club, are allowed to support a candidate or candidates also as individuals; but their support should not be translated into support by their organization, just as ours should not be.

Any message that people hear to the contrary of this legal position of the Blowing Rock Civic Association is not the truth. We happily comply with the law, and our members are aware of and following it.