LETTER: Support Ransom Street







Written by: Wayne Miller

Last Thursday a Texas based developer presented a plan to build a 98 room, 6 story hotel on Ransom Street to the Blowing Rock Planning Board. This meeting was attended by many Ransom Street residents worried about how this hotel would change for the worse their neighborhood and during an open comment period many voiced their fears including me. See my comments below:

Good evening

Blowing Rock residents are afraid and angry about the direction of development in our community and feel a helplessness that they can’t do anything about.

They fear Blowing Rock is moving towards a place they will one day not recognize and I have seen this before.

Many years ago, Jenny and I moved to a small mountain town in northwest Colorado called Steamboat Springs. A town of about 5,000 residents, Steamboat was a blend of locally owned small businesses and their families, legacy ranchers and outdoor enthusiast (us) with a ski mountain about 3 miles from downtown.

There was a real sense of community with small town charm and character. You were greeted with a smile and conversation when walking in town by friends and others you simply recognized. When entering a business or restaurant the owners always greeted you by your first name. It was a wonderful place.

Shortly after moving there, we became close friends with four couples that had moved there from different parts of the country and those friendships remain strong today.

After 3 years Jenny and I moved back east to be closer to family, but the four couples stayed and thrived.

-They started their careers

-Bought homes

-Raised and educated their children

-Volunteered for charities, sat on boards and took an active involvement in their community

-Steamboat was a better place because they lived there

More on them later.

Then around the 90’s the ski mountain was purchased by a large corporation and a massive national and international marketing campaign began. Steamboat was discovered and with that discovery the out of town developers began showing up in droves and the town was quickly transformed, seemingly overnight.

Today there are nearly 6,000 condos, virtually every one of them short-term rentals, full of short-term renters with little or no connection to the fiber of the community.

Buildings on main street have been bought up by hedge funds and private equity firms and as a result rents are now so high that the small businesses cannot survive. The small businesses that made Steamboat so special are being replaced by large national corporate brands with high turnover hourly employees that don’t know your name and really don’t care because the owners live in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. They can’t afford to live in Steamboat so most are bussed in from a town 40 miles away, so they have no personal or emotional attachment to the community. Main street has become a shopping mall.

What used to be a wonderful community is gone forever never to return.

Why am I telling you this story?

During COVID Blowing Rock, like Steamboat, was discovered on a national scale and with this recognition the out of town developers are eyeing our community. They want to ride into town, make a quick buck and get out of town without a care in the world about what they leave behind. Blowing Rock’s residents can feel this happening, just look around.

We need to as a community have a conversation about what type of town we want to leave to our children and grandchildren, create a plan and take the steps, any steps, necessary to preserve the character and charm of this place we all love. We need do whatever it takes and do it soon because it can be lost forever so quickly and never to return.

Remember the four couples I mentioned earlier? They spent almost their entire adult lives in Steamboat Springs but after retiring all four of them moved away saying it just wasn’t a place they wanted to live anymore.

Don’t let Blowing Rock become a place we don’t want to live anymore!

Thank you

We all need to support our neighbors on Ransom Street protect their neighborhood and stand up for Blowing Rock.