LETTER: Putting Helene Recovery in Historical Perspective



Written by: Stephen Hausmann

The bright warm days gave way to rains that parked over the verdant hills and unleashed torrents of water, swelling creeks and rivers throughout the region. People in quaint towns and bustling cities alike saw their cars swept away as roads flooded almost without warning. When it was all over, people had lost their lives and their livelihoods, and a largely rural region was left to pick up the pieces. In particular, those living in already precarious social positions often lost the most.

This is what happened in the Black Hills of South Dakota in June 1972, but it could also describe Hurricane Helene as it tore through southern Appalachia one year ago. There were also important differences between the two disasters: in the Black Hills Flood, nearly 250 people lost their lives as a dam collapsed late on the night of June 9, whereas North Carolina suffered half as many deaths last September, though with effects no less devastating. Indeed, comparisons between the two disasters abound. In the Black Hills, the urban center of Rapid City faced the brunt of the devastation, as here, where the state’s most populous city, Asheville, suffered similarly calamitous destruction.

Historians tend to bristle at the idea that history repeats itself. Context changes, people and incentives change, and randomness ensures that no two events play out in exactly the same way. However, the 1972 Black Hills Flood is similar enough that it has much to teach us, particularly half-a-year into North Carolina’s recovery. The Black Hills Flood disproportionately affected the region’s most vulnerable people: Native Americans, many of whom lived in transient housing along Rapid Creek when it flooded, and who found themselves largely ineligible for flood relief money in the weeks that followed. They also received less help than their white neighbors in its aftermath. The flood exacerbated a housing crisis in Rapid City that continues to this day. Post-Helene North Carolina may prove to be a similar story.

The 2024 Hurricane Helene hit Appalachia particularly hard, and flood relief money has done much to get the region back on its feet. But as with the Black Hills flood, some people have been left out of the recovery. Especially in rural areas, such as rural southwestern Virginia the recovery has been slow, mixed, and saddled many farmers with debt. Piles of debris, destroyed infrastructure, and dead livestock all had considerable economic impacts on Appalachia’s farms, and the region’s rural recovery remains uneven and contingent.

Some particularly vulnerable populations bore a substantial burden of harm during Helene. The rains exacerbated a housing crisis in Asheville, a city with a growing population of people without homes even before the disaster. In Georgia, some migrant farmworkers, already often living in substandard housing, found their homes destroyed and relief money difficult to find. Without employment, undocumented workers also faced the prospect of deportation, even before the Trump Administration’s renewed commitment to mass deportations.

Now that recovery has begun in earnest, Appalachia, including western North Carolina, has a choice to make. In Rapid City and the Black Hills in 1972, the region’s political leaders did many things right. The city purchased land along the creek, building a centerpiece of their recovery plan in the form of a park, the Rapid City Greenway. This stretch of unpopulated space along the floodplain snakes through the middle of Rapid City, preventing people from living in harm’s way ever again. Yet Rapid City’s leaders embarked on this plan without an ethos of environmental justice, never questioning pre-flood housing policies which left poorer, often Native American, residents out of the recovery process.

The city did not build enough affordable housing after the 1972 flood, instead focusing on city infrastructure, including the greenway, but also a new civic center and office buildings. And Native people in the city, who largely rented, were ineligible for large government loans to help recoup losses and rebuild their lives. The 1972 Flood was a moment of possible change for Rapid City, but many of the city’s same problems, particularly a lack of affordable housing, remain.

Appalachia’s leaders need to prioritize the most vulnerable members of the community in flood recovery efforts. Unhoused people, already struggling before Helene, need additional aid. Migrant farm workers need greater protections in case the next disaster strikes. And farmers, often in poorer parts of the region, need to be seen and offered greater assistance. As Appalachia continues to reflect and rebuild, the region has a chance to become a more equitable place. The history of similar disasters offers lessons on how to proceed into the future.