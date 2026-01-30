LETTER: Boone at a Crossroads: growth without the infrastructure to survive it?

Written by: Ryan Abrams, Boone

Boone presents itself as a town that is growing, modernizing, and adapting. New apartment buildings rise near campus and along key corridors. Student-oriented developments expand upward and outward. Parking decks, large institutional buildings, and dense multifamily projects continue to reshape the landscape. On the surface, this looks like prosperity and momentum. But beneath that visible growth lies a much older, quieter system — stormwater drains, culverts, creeks, and sewer infrastructure that were never designed to handle what is now being built above them.

There are efforts underway. The Town of Boone has not ignored infrastructure entirely. A town-wide stormwater inventory has been funded to locate and assess existing drainage assets, though flooding remains a known recurring problem due to Boone’s terrain and stormwater patterns. (Stormwater infrastructure page, Town of Boone). The Howard Street downtown project includes replacement of water and sewer lines and the addition of new stormwater piping. Targeted creek restoration projects aim to stabilize eroding channels and reduce localized flooding. Routine maintenance continues on an aging water and wastewater system. These actions matter. They demonstrate awareness of the problem and provide incremental relief in specific locations.

But the uncomfortable truth is that these efforts are greatly, greatly insufficient when compared to the pace, density, and scale of construction now occurring in the town.

Boone is not adding a handful of buildings here and there. It is adding hundreds of apartments, often concentrated in large, multi-building complexes with expansive roofs, paved parking areas, and hardscaped surroundings that increase runoff volume and speed (in urban hydrology, high impervious surface correlates with flash flooding). (Urban stormwater science on impervious surfaces accelerating runoff). Each of these developments replaces land that once absorbed rainfall with surfaces that shed it immediately. In a mountain environment, that change is not subtle. Water moves faster, concentrates more aggressively, and reaches low points with far greater force. The town’s original stormwater system — much of it installed decades ago — was designed for a smaller Boone, with lower building density, fewer impervious surfaces, and very different rainfall assumptions.

Stormwater systems are engineered around design limits. Pipes, culverts, and inlets are sized based on expected runoff volumes and storm intensity. When development dramatically increases impervious surface without a corresponding upgrade to trunk lines and downstream capacity, those systems do not gradually degrade — they fail abruptly. Streets flood, water backs up through inlets, creeks jump their banks, and sewer systems become vulnerable to inflow and infiltration. What residents experience as “unexpected” flooding is, from an engineering standpoint, a predictable outcome of exceeding system capacity.

Current policy relies heavily on site-by-site mitigation: requiring individual developments to meet minimum stormwater standards, detain runoff, and release it at regulated rates. On paper, this looks responsible. In practice, it assumes that the town’s underlying drainage network can safely receive and convey that released water. That assumption becomes increasingly fragile when dozens of large developments are approved while the main stormwater conveyance system beneath the town remains largely unchanged. Detention does not eliminate runoff; it delays it. When downstream systems are already undersized, delay alone is not protection.

What makes Boone especially vulnerable is its geography. Steep slopes funnel water downhill into narrow valleys and historic corridors where infrastructure is oldest and space for expansion is limited. Small failures cascade quickly. One overwhelmed culvert or blocked inlet can flood an entire block. Creek channels constrained by development have little room to spread safely during heavy rain. In this setting, incremental fixes and planning documents cannot substitute for large-scale capacity upgrades.

Recent history has already shown what this looks like. During Hurricane Helene and the extreme rainfall associated with it, Boone and the surrounding High Country experienced severe flooding that damaged roads, businesses, and private property, forced a state of emergency, and cancelled activities such as university classes and sporting events due to flood impacts. (Local reporting on Helene’s impact on Boone & campus flooding). Drainage systems were overwhelmed, creeks overtopped their banks, and water moved through town with destructive speed. Other reporting shows widespread flooding that damaged low-lying commercial areas (e.g., King Street), residential neighborhoods, and resulted in condemned housing in the aftermath. (Analysis of Helene’s impacts on Boone eight months later).

That event should not be viewed as a rare anomaly. It was a stress test — and the system failed in ways that were entirely foreseeable given increased impervious surface and intense rainfall events. If development continues to add impervious surface without meaningful, system-wide stormwater upgrades, the conditions seen during Helene are not a once-in-a-generation disaster. They are a preview of what could happen multiple times a year as rainfall events grow more intense due to broader climatic trends.

The stormwater inventory now underway is a necessary step — but it is not a solution. Knowing where pipes and inlets are does not increase their diameter, add redundancy, or reduce peak flows. A single downtown infrastructure project, however well executed, does not compensate for hundreds of new apartments distributed across the watershed. Creek restoration helps specific reaches, but it cannot offset widespread increases in runoff volume and velocity generated elsewhere.

The result is a dangerous imbalance: development is moving faster than infrastructure, and the gap is widening. This is not merely a technical oversight; it is a policy choice. Growth is being approved first, while the infrastructure required to support that growth is deferred to future plans, studies, or funding cycles. Hydrology does not wait for those cycles. Rainfall arrives whether or not capital improvement programs are ready.

This concern is not coming from an outsider looking in. I am a local. I grew up here and raised a family here, and my ancestors have been rooted in this place since long before Watauga County formally existed — before this region was even part of what we now call America. They never could have imagined Boone as it exists today, but they understood the land, the water, and the limits imposed by both. That long perspective matters when decisions made now will shape whether Boone remains livable for generations to come.

If this trajectory continues, Boone is not heading toward a single catastrophic moment, but toward something arguably worse: chronic flooding, repeated emergency repairs, rising insurance costs, environmental degradation of creeks, and a steady erosion of public trust. Businesses and residents will bear the cost, while the town remains locked into reactive responses rather than proactive design.

At that point, responsibility will be impossible to avoid. The officials, boards, institutions, and decision-makers who continued to approve dense construction without requiring commensurate, system-wide stormwater upgrades will not be passive observers of the damage. They will be its designers. By allowing growth to outpace capacity — by building upward and outward on top of infrastructure known to be outdated — they will have become the architects of the destruction they later scramble to manage.

This outcome is not inevitable. Boone still has choices: tying new development approvals to demonstrated downstream capacity, requiring regional stormwater solutions rather than isolated site controls, funding and constructing trunk-line upgrades before — not after — new impervious surface is added, and being willing to slow or limit growth when infrastructure cannot keep up. Those are difficult choices, politically and economically. But they are far less costly than rebuilding a town after preventable failures.

Right now, Boone stands at a crossroads. It can continue to grow as though the ground beneath it were infinitely forgiving, or it can recognize that in a mountain town, water always keeps the final accounting.