LETTER: Blowing Rock Academy Comments

Written by: GiGi Poole, Blowing Rock
On August 12, I spoke at the Blowing Rock Town Council about information I gleaned from the Duke University study done on the BR Academy daycare center. These comments were my own. I did not speak on behalf or at the request of any organization. I deny that any comments were made on behalf of or at the request of any organization. They were not made on behalf of any of the organizations that I am involved with such as the BR Historical Society, Village Foundation, BR Civic Association, St. Mary’s Church, etc. The comments were meant to summarize financial data contained within this voluminous study. I wanted our Town Council and citizens to be aware of some of the costs of this project while it appears to be being used as an advertisement for our Town.
