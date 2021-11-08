Lenoir Man Charged With Felony Arson After Starting Fire Outside Boone ABC Store

Jessie Clyde Bare

On October 25, 2021, Boone Police Officers and Boone Fire personnel responded to the Boone ABC Store at 2067 Blowing Rock Road for a report of smoke on the side of the building. Upon their arrival, it was discovered that several empty cardboard boxes stacked in a loading area had been ignited and the fire had caused damage to vinyl siding on the store.

Upon completion of the joint investigation between the Boone Fire Department and Boone Police Department and collection of video evidence officers identified Jessie Clyde Bare, age 38, of Lenoir, as the suspect, based on the video evidence and interactions with him the previous night.

Mr. Bare was located by Watauga Sheriff’s Office Deputies and agreed to interview. Subsequent to the interview, Sergeant Burlingame with the Boone Police Department Investigations Division charged Mr. Bare with Felony Arson. Mr. Bare was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he was given a $35,000 secured bond and a court date of December 17, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

