Lees-McRae Summer Theatre announces lineup for 2026 season

Provided by Lees-McRae Theatre

BANNER ELK, N.C.— An exciting new season of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre kicks off in May 2026, and it’s not too late to audition for any of the four shows that are part of the summer lineup. The 2026 lineup is as follows:

Moses, The Musical: The familiar Bible story is told here with a funny yet poignant perspective. The show will be performed at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.

Shrek the Musical: This beloved musical, adapted from the Dreamworks movie of the same name, tells the story of an ogre and his princess as they embark on a journey of life and love. Presented in Hayes Auditorium, this show will be performed Thursday, June 11 through Tuesday, June 16.

America 250: 2026 marks the 250 th anniversary of the United States, and this hilarious musical celebrates that milestone. Follow along as a group of performers plan a show to celebrate the anniversary and develop songs with a team of singers, actors, and dancers. Presented in Hayes Auditorium, this show will be performed Tuesday, June 30 through Sunday, July 5.

Sister Act: An iconic feel-good comedy based on the movie of the same name, this tale follows a woman hiding in a convent as she helps her sisters find their voices and rediscovers her own. Presented in Hayes Auditorium, this show will be performed Saturday, July 25 through Friday, July 31.

“Our 2026 season will be full of laughter, inspiration, and patriotic pride. These shows are some of the best we have ever done, and I can’t wait to experience them through the eyes of our wonderful Lees-McRae Summer Theatre supporters,” Lees-McRae Summer Theatre Director Janet Barton Speer said.

The audition deadline for Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2026 is Sunday, Nov. 30. Actors, singers, dancers, and child performers are encouraged to audition by emailing an audition video to Speer at speerj@lmc.edu. Online ticket sales for the 2026 season will open May 18.