Lees-McRae Ranked Among Top Regional Colleges in South for Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report ranked Lees-McRae College 28th among regional colleges in the South in its 2022 Best Colleges guide. The institution is in the number 8 spot on a list recognizing the best regional colleges in the South for undergraduate teaching and for the second year in a row appears on the list for top performers on social mobility.

“While rankings do not tell the whole story of a college, they can point to some key strengths, which in our case includes teaching excellence,” said Provost Alyson Gill. “Our faculty are deeply committed to bringing their disciplines to life in the classroom and connecting with our students. In a place that is In the Mountains, Of the Mountains, and For the Mountains, our faculty build experiences that extend beyond the classroom walls with a shared recognition that an essential part of student learning happens outside the classroom.”

Each year, U.S. News & World Report gathers data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities across the country and provides rankings for nearly 1,500 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions. The ranked colleges and universities are evaluated on 17 measures of academic quality, then grouped based on size, location, and academic offerings.

For the Best Undergraduate Teaching list, the U.S. News & World Report asked college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans to identify up to 15 institutions in their region where the faculty demonstrate a commitment to excellence in teaching. A college must receive at least seven nominations to make the list.

Learn more about the U.S. News & World Report methodology and view the full rankings for Lees-McRae College

