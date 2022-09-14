Lees-McRae Ranked Among Top 25 Regional Colleges in South by U.S. News & World Report

BANNER ELK, N.C.─ The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Lees-McRae College 21st in a list of 75 regional colleges in the South. This ranking has positioned the college as one of the premier higher education institutions in the region according to the 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings.

This ranking exemplifies the college’s trend of growth and desire to constantly improve, moving up on the list from 33rd place in 2020, and 28th place in 2022.

“This ranking reflects the commitment of our faculty and staff to providing an excellent educational experience for our students. We are pleased that these efforts have not gone unnoticed,” President Lee King said. “As a college, we will continue to make the student experience our first priority.”

Among the Regional Colleges South, Lees-McRae is the only school in North Carolina recognized among institutions whose students graduated with the lightest debt loads. The college is also ranked on the Best Value Schools and Social Mobility lists.

For the 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings, the U.S. News & World Report examines various measures of academic quality across hundreds of colleges throughout the United States. These measures of quality include graduation and retention rates, undergraduate reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, alumni giving, and more.

Learn more about all the U.S. News & World Report rankings for Lees-McRae, and the methodology behind these reports

Courtesy of Lees-McRae College

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

