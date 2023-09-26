Lees-McRae Communication Arts and Design Professors to Display Work in Annual Faculty Exhibition

BANNER ELK, N.C.─ At noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center will welcome students, faculty, staff, and members of the community for the opening of the 2023 Communication Arts and Design faculty exhibition. This show will give students and other members of the community the opportunity to observe, learn from, and be inspired by the work of their professors in a professional exhibition setting.

The show will display recent painting and drawing pieces by Associate Professor and King-Shivell Gallery Curator Michael Iauch, Professor Melissa Ball-Martin, and Assistant Professor Angelia Wilson. All members of the community are invited to enjoy this work, and support Lees-McRae faculty in their personal artistic endeavors over light refreshments. The show will be on display in the gallery throughout the month of October.

