Lees-McRae College Publicly Announces The University Campaign for Lees-McRae

During the President’s Circle Summer Soirée event on August 21, Lees-McRae President Barry M. Buxton publicly announced The University Campaign for Lees-McRae.

The University Campaign, which has surpassed 79 percent of its total goal thus far, is expected to raise $30 million dollars to enhance academic programs, introduce graduate programs, strengthen scholarship assistance, modernize campus infrastructure and to bolster essential endowment and operating funds.

“We must not lose sight that our students are our future,” said campaign co-chair and former trustee, Barbara Miller-Whitton. “The value they receive from Lees-McRae is not available at other schools anywhere in North Carolina.”

With help from Miller-Whitton and the campaign’s fellow leadership committee members, President Buxton says he intends to complete fundraising for the campaign by the end of his tenure–May 2018.

“Our college is a sacred place,” Buxton said. “Lees-McRae will become a place where students, faculty, staff as well as our community can learn and prosper more than ever before.”

The 15th president of the 116-year-old college, Buxton announced his retirement in late July having served eight and a half years come May.

During his time, the college experienced enrollment growth, balanced operating budgets, expansion of curricular offerings as well as $7.5 million in physical transformations including the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences, the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Lauritsen Technical Theatre and Design Studio. Buxton also oversaw the renovation and modernization of the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons.

During the same period, Buxton returned the campus to its residential roots, established the college as one of the nation’s only pet-friendly campuses as well as led the effort to be designated a Bicycle-Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists.

For more information about The University Campaign for Lees-McRae and a complete budgetary breakdown, visit www.lmc.edu/campaign.

