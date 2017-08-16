Lees-McRae College to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event on Banner Elk Campus Aug. 21

Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

On Monday, August 21, Lees-McRae will hold a solar eclipse viewing party open to all students, faculty, staff and the local community on the front lawn of Tate Residence Hall.

From 12:30-4 p.m., with peak viewing time from 2-3 p.m., attendees can witness the first North American total solar eclipse since February 26, 1979.

The first 250 attendees will be provided a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Even though Banner Elk, North Carolina, is not in the direct path of the total solar eclipse, viewers can watch a partial solar eclipse, with 96.6 percent coverage, at a peak time of 2:38 p.m.

